EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Mixed As Traders Weigh Jobs Data

U.S. Dollar

DXY 080323 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is swinging between gains and losses after the release of U.S. job market data. ADP Employment Change and JOLTs Job Openings reports exceeded analyst expectations , highlighting the strength of the job market.

Traders prepare for a 50 bps rate hike at the Fed meeting in March. The U.S. dollar is trading near yearly highs, and it looks that profit-taking is the main driver of today’s muted reaction to the better-than-expected reports.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 080323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD settled near the significant support level at 1.0550. Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the third estimate of the Euro Area GDP Growth Rate report. The report showed that Euro Area GDP Growth Rate was 0% in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst estimates. The report did not have a material impact on EUR/USD dynamics as traders focused on Fed policy outlook.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 080323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD has also managed to stabilize after yesterday’s sell-off. Some traders decided to take profits off the table, providing support to GBP/USD.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 080323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD moved towards the 1.3800 level after the BoC left the interest rate unchanged at 4.5%. The difference between Fed policy and BoC policy is a significant bullish catalyst for USD/CAD.

Other commodity-related currencies have made an attempt to rebound after yesterday’s sell-off. AUD/USD moved above the 0.6600 level, while NZD/USD settled above 0.6100.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 080323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY is currently trying to settle above the resistance at the 137 level. RSI is close to the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum. A successful test of the 137 level will push USD/JPY back towards the 138 level.

