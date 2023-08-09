EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat In Quiet Trade

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD is trying to settle above the 1.0975 level.

GBP/USD tests support at 1.2725.

USD/CAD gained ground as oil markets pulled back from session highs.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 090823 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is swinging between gains and losses as traders wait for additional catalysts.

In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the 102.85 level, it will gain additional upside momentum and move towards the resistance in the 103.40 – 103.65 range.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 090823 4h Chart

EUR/USD received support in the 1.0950 – 1.0975 range and is moving higher. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the EU today, so traders will remain focused on general market sentiment.

In case EUR/USD settles above 1.0975, it will move towards the nearest resistance level, which is located in the 1.1070 – 1.1095 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 090823 4h Chart

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle below the support in the 1.2725 – 1.2750 range. This support level has already been tested several times and proved its strength.

In case GBP/USD declines below the 1.2725 level, it will head towards the next support near the August lows at 1.2590 – 1.2620.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 090823 4h Chart

USD/CAD gains ground as oil markets pull back from session highs. Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under some pressure in today’s trading session.

If USD/CAD settles back above the 1.3450 level, it will move towards the next resistance in the 1.3500 – 1.3520 range.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 090823 4h Chart

USD/JPY gains some ground as traders stay bullish due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ. While U.S. dollar is not moving higher against a broad basket of currencies, the Japanese yen has no material upside catalysts, which is bullish for USD/JPY.

From the technical point of view, USD/JPY is slowly moving towards the resistance in the 144.65 – 145.00 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.