EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts

Traders are not ready for big moves as debt ceiling looms.

USD/CAD remains stuck in the 1.3490 – 1.3530 range.

USD/JPY tests resistance at 138.70 as traders remain focused on rising Treasury yields.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 220523 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index gains some ground as traders wait for the news on debt ceiling negotiations. At this point, it looks that traders are not ready for big moves.

A successful test of the resistance at 103.25 will push the U.S. Dollar Index towards the next resistance at 103.50. In case the U.S. Dollar Index climbs above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 103.75.

R1:103.25 – R2:103.50 – R3:103.75

S1:103.00 – S2:102.80 – S3:102.50

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 220523 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is mostly flat as traders react to the Euro Area Consumer Confidence report. The report showed that Euro Area Consumer Confidence improved from -17.5 in April to -17.4 in May, compared to analyst consensus of -16.8.

If EUR/USD settles above the 1.0820 level, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.0840. On the support side, a move below 1.0790 will open the way to the test of the support at 1.0760.

R1:1.0820 – R2:1.0840 – R3:1.0870

S1:1.0790 – S2:1.0760 – S3:1.0730

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 220523 Daily Chart

GBP/USD pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 1.2450 level. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the UK today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

In case GBP/USD settles below the support at 1.2410, it will head towards the next support level at 1.2370. A move below this level will push GBP/USD towards the support at 1.2345.

R1:1.2440 – R2:1.2460 – R3:1.2500

S1:1.2410 – S2:1.2370 – S3:1.2345

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 220523 Daily Chart

USD/CAD is trying to gain some ground in today’s trading session while the oil markets are flat. Other commodity-related currencies are mostly unchanged in today’s trading.

A move above the resistance at 1.3530 will push USD/CAD towards the next resistance level at 1.3565. If USD/CAD climbs above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.3600.

R1:1.3530 – R2:1.3565 – R3:1.3600

S1:1.3490 – S2:1.3450 – S3:1.3410

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 220523 Daily Chart

USD/JPY is testing the resistance at 138.70 as Treasury yields continue to move higher amid debt ceiling uncertainty.

A successful test of the 138.70 level will push USD/JPY towards the resistance at 139.60. If USD/JPY manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 140.50.

R1:138.70 – R2:139.60 – R3:140.50

S1:137.50 – S2:137.00 – S3:136.50

