EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat After Consumer Sentiment Data

U.S. Consumer Sentiment report exceeded analyst expectations but did not provide material support to the American currency.

EUR/USD pulled back from highs as traders took some profits off the table after the recent rally.

GBP/USD continued its attempts to settle above the 1.2200 level.

U.S. Dollar Stays Near Multi-Month Lows

U.S. dollar remains under pressure against a broad basket of currencies. Today, traders focused on the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report, which indicated that Consumer Sentiment increased from 59.7 in December to 64.6 in January, compared to analyst consensus of 60.5.

The strong Consumer Sentiment report did not provide support to the American currency as traders believe that the Fed will not be able to push rates above the 5.00% level.

EUR/USD Pulls Back Amid Profit-Taking

EUR/USD made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 1.0865 but lost momentum and pulled back as traders took some profits off the table after the recent rally.

Euro Area Industrial Production report showed that Industrial Poduction increased by 1% month-over-month compared to analyst consensus of 0.5%. The recent economic data from the Eurozone exceeded expectations, which was bullish for the euro. Today’s numbers did not provide additional support to the European currency due to profit-taking.

GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.2200

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle above the 1.2200 level. Today’s economic data from the UK provided some support to the British pound.

GDP increased by 0.1% month-over-month in November, compared to analyst consensus of -0.2%. Industrial Production declined by 0.2% month-over-month, while analysts expected that it would decrease by 0.3%.

Commodity-Related Currencies Pull Back

Commodity-related currencies have found themselves under pressure in today’s trading session despite the strong performance of commodity markets.

USD/CAD settled back above the 1.3400 level. AUD/USD pulled back towards 0.6950, while NZD/USD settled near the 0.6350 level.

USD/JPY Tries To Settle Below 127.50 As Sell-Off Continues

USD/JPY gained strong downside momentum after the successful test of the 130 level. Currently, USD/JPY is trying to settle below 127.50. RSI is close to the oversold territory, but there is enough room to gain additional downside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

