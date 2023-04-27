EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Despite Weak GDP Report

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD pulled back after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above 1.1050.

GBP/USD tested resistance at 1.2500.

USD/JPY moved above the 134 level ahead of the BoJ decision.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 270423 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index settled near the 101.50 level after the release of the economic data from the U.S. The report showed that first-quarter GDP increased by 1.1%, compared to analyst consensus of +2%.

In case the U.S. Dollar Index stays above the 101.50 level, it will move towards the resistance at 102.00. On the support side, a move below 101.50 will open the way to the test of the support at 101.05.

R1:101.50 – R2:102.00 – R3:102.30

S1:101.05 – S2:100.80 – S3:100.50

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 270423 Daily Chart

EUR/USD pulled back as traders reacted to the economic reports from the EU. The final reading of the Euro Area Consumer Confidence report showed that Consumer Confidence improved from -19.1 in March to -17.5 in April, in line with the analyst consensus.

If EUR/USD declines below the support at 1.1000, it will move towards the next support level at 1.0970. A move below this level will push EUR/USD towards the support at 1.0940.

R1:1.1030 – R2:1.1050 – R3:1.1075

S1:1.1000 – S2:1.0970 – S3:1.0940

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 270423 Daily Chart

GBP/USD tested the 1.2500 level but lost momentum and pulled back. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the UK today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

If GBP/USD settles above the 1.2500 level, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.2525. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.2550.

R1:1.2500 – R2:1.2525 – R3:1.2550

S1:1.2460 – S2:1.2430 – S3:1.2390

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 270423 Daily Chart

USD/CAD pulled back as traders continued to take profits after the recent rally. The rebound in the oil markets provided additional support to the Canadian dollar.

USD/CAD needs to settle below the support at 1.3610 to continue its pullback. If USD/CAD declines below 1.3610, it will head towards the next support at 1.3570.

R1:1.3650 – R2:1.3675 – R3:1.3700

S1:1.3610 – S2:1.3570 – S3:1.3550

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 270423 Daily Chart

USD/JPY moved back above the 134 level as traders focused on the rebound of Treasury yields. Traders should be prepared for volatility as the BoJ will release its interest rate decision soon.

The nearest resistance level for USD/JPY is located at 134.50. If USD/JPY manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 135.10. A move above 135.10 will push USD/JPY towards the 135.50 level.

R1:134.50 – R2:135.10 – R3:135.50

S1:133.75 – S2:133.00 – S3:132.20

