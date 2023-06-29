EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Treasury Yields Test New Highs

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- EUR/USD settled below the 1.0900 level despite rising inflation in Germany.
- GBP/USD made an attempt to settle below 1.2600.
- USD/JPY tested new highs amid rising Treasury yields.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Dollar Index gains ground as Treasury yields test new highs. Bond traders react to the better-than-expected GDP report, which showed that GDP increased by 2% in the first quarter.
From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle above the resistance in the 103.25 – 103.45 range. If this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the 104.50 level.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD remains under pressure after the release of Germany’s inflation reports, which indicated that Inflation Rate increased from 6.1% in May to 6.4% in June.
EUR/USD has already settled below the 1.0900 level and is moving towards the next support in the 1.0800 – 1.0825 range. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum in the upcoming days.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD continues to pull back as traders focus on rising Treasury yields.
The next support level for GBP/USD is located in the 1.2520 – 1.2545 range, so GBP/USD has a good chance to gain additional momentum.
USD/CAD
USD/CAD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance in the 1.3240 – 1.3265 range. Oil markets are moving higher, which is bullish for the Canadian dollar.
If traders remain focused on the dynamics of oil markets, USD/CAD may settle back below the 1.3240 level and move towards the support in the 1.3180 – 1.3210 range.
USD/JPY
USD/JPY tests new highs as Treasury yields continue to move higher. The strong rally in Treasury yields is bullish for USD/JPY due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ.
USD/JPY has a decent chance to settle above the 145.20 level due to rising Treasury yields, although it should be noted that RSI is in the overbought territory.
