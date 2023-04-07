EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Traders Prepare For Fed Rate Hike

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD tested support at 1.0885 after the release of Non Farm Payrolls report.

GBP/USD remained under pressure as bulls continued to take profits after the recent rally.

USD/JPY made an attempt to settle above the resistance at 132.20.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 070423 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index tested the 102.30 level after the release of the Non Farm Payrolls report. Traders bet that the situation in the job market will allow Fed to raise the federal funds rate by 25 bps at the next meeting.

From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle above the 102 level. It remains to be seen whether it will be able to gain additional upside momentum in slow trading on Good Friday.

R1:102.50 – R2:102.80 – R3:103.00

S1:102.00 – S2:101.50 – S3:101.05

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 070423 Daily Chart

EUR/USD tested the support at 1.0885 after the release of the Non Farm Payrolls report, which will remain the key catalyst for the forex market today in absence of other important economic reports.

If EUR/USD settles below the 1.0885 level, it will head towards the next support at 1.0850. On the upside, EUR/USD needs to climb back above 1.0910 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term.

R1:1.0910 – R2:1.0940 – R3:1.0970

S1:1.0885 – S2:1.0850 – S3:1.0820

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 070423 Daily Chart

GBP/USD tested support at 1.2390 as the pullback continued. GBP/USD bulls continue to take profits after the strong rally and wait for additional upside catalysts.

If GBP/USD settles below the 1.2390 level, it will head towards the next support at 1.2360. In order to get back to the upside mode, GBP/USD needs to climb above the resistance at 1.2460.

R1:1.2430 – R2:1.2460 – R3:1.2500

S1:1.2390 – S2:1.2360 – S3:1.2325

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 070423 Daily Chart

USD/CAD continues to rebound as Treasury yields are rising. Commodity markets are closed in observation of the Good Friday, so traders remain focused on Fed policy outlook.

A move above the nearest resistance at 1.3520 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.3550. On the support side, a successful test of the 1.3480 level will push USD/CAD towards the next support level at 1.3450.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 070423 Daily Chart

USD/JPY tested resistance at 132.20 as traders bet that Fed will raise the federal funds rate by 25 bps at the next meeting. However, it looks that USD/JPY will not be able to gain significant momentum as many traders are on a holiday.

If USD/JPY settles above 132.20, it will move towards the 50 EMA, which is located at the 133 level. A move above this level will push USD/JPY towards the resistance at 133.74

R1:132.20 – R2:133.00 – R3:133.75

S1:131.85 – S2:131.51 – S3:130.90

