EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground After PPI Report

U.S. dollar moved higher after PPI report showed that producer prices increased by 0.7% in January.

GBP/USD managed to settle below the 1.2000 level and is trying to gain additional downside momentum.

USD/JPY is testing the 134.50 level as the strong rebound continues.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 160223 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index tested new highs after the release of economic data from the U.S.

Treasury yields moved higher as Producer Price Index rose 0.7% in January, compared to analyst consensus of 0.4%. Higher producer prices will ultimately lead to higher consumer prices, making the Fed more hawkish.

The Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that Initial Jobless Claims remained below the 200,000 level, provided additional support to the American currency.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 160223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle below the 50 EMA at 1.0675. The U.S. economic data will serve as the key catalyst for EUR/USD traders today.

If EUR/USD settles below the 50 EMA, it will have a good chance to gain additional downside momentum and continue its pullback.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 160223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD settled below the 1.2000 level and is trying to settle below the next support at 1.1960.

Yesterday’s UK inflation reports, which showed that inflation has started to slow down, continues to serve as a bearish catalyst for GBP/USD. Rising Treasury yields pose another problem for GBP/USD bulls.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 160223 Daily Chart

USD/CAD is trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3475 as traders focus on rising producer prices inflation in the U.S. The BoC is expected to be less hawkish than the Fed, which is bearish for the Canadian dollar.

Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure today. NZD/USD declined towards the 0.6250 level, while AUD/USD tested the 0.6850 level.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 160223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY continues to move higher as traders bet on a more hawkish Fed. Currently, USD/JPY is trying to settle above the 134.50 level. In case this attempt ti susccessful, USD/JPY will move towards the psychologically important 135 level.

