EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Attempts To Rebound From Multi-Week Lows

U.S. Dollar Index found support near the 103.50 level.

USD/CAD retreated towards the 1.3675 level as the pullback continued.

USD/JPY rebounded towards 134.50 as traders focused on rising Treasury yields.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 140323 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is trying to rebound from multi-week lows after the release of U.S. inflation reports. The reports indicated that Inflation Rate declined from 6.4% in January to 6% in February, while Core Inflation Rate decreased from 5.6% to 5.5%. Both reports met analyst estimates.

The FedWatch Tool shows that there is a 86.4% probability of a 25 bps rate hike at the next meeting. Importantly, traders are not ready to bet that Fed will leave the rate unchanged due to the recent problems in the banking sector. However, it remains to be seen whether expectations of a 25 bps rate hike will provide material support to the American currency.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 140323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD settled near the 1.0720 level as traders took some profits off the table after the recent rebound. The nearest material resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0750. In case EUR/USD manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.0775.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 140323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD faced resistance near 1.2200 and pulled back towards the 1.2160 level. Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the UK Unemployment Rate report. The report indicated that Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in January, compared to analyst consensus of 3.8%. The report did not have a significant impact on currency dynamics as traders focused on U.S. inflation data.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 140323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD declined towards the 1.3675 level as the pullback continued. WTI oil moved away from session lows, providing additional support to the Canadian currency.

Other commodity-related currencies are also moving higher in today’s trading session. AUD/USD settled near the 0.6675 level, while NZD/USD made an attempt to climb above 0.6250.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 140323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY moved towards the 134.50 level as traders focused on the rebound of Treasury yields. The yield of 10-year Treasuries found support near the 3.50% level and moved towards 3.65%, while the yield of 2-year Treasuries settled near 4.35%. If Treasury yields continue to rebound, USD/JPY may get more support.

