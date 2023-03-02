EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – Treasury Yields Rise, U.S. Dollar Index Approaches 105 Level

FXEmpire.com -

Treasury yields rise, settling above 4.00%.

GBP/USD declines below 1.1950 level.

USD/JPY attempts to settle above 137 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 020323 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index moved towards the 105 level as Treasury yields tested new highs. The yield of 10-year Treasuries managed to settle above the 4.00% level and moved towards the 4.08% level. Treasury yields are rising as bond traders prepare for a more hawkish Fed, which is bullish for the American currency.

Today, traders also had a chance to take a look at the Initial Jobless Claims report. The report indicated that 190,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 195,000. The labor market remains tight, which is bullish for the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 020323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD declined towards the 6.00% level as traders focused on rising Treasury yields.

Today, traders also focused on the inflation data from the EU. Euro Area Inflation Rate declined from 8.6% in January to 8.5% in February, compared to analyst consensus of 8.2%.

Euro Area Core Inflation Rate grew from 5.3% to 5.6%. The rising Core Inflation Rate will force the ECB to be hawkish at the upcoming meetings.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 020323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD declined below the 1.1950 level. Rising Treasury yields served as the main catalyst for this move. Most likely, traders will remain focused on the general dynamics of the U.S. dollar in the upcoming trading sessions.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 020323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD settled near the 1.3600 level as rising oil markets provided some support to the Canadian currency.

Other commodity-related currencies have found themselves under pressure in today’s trading session as traders were focused on the general dynamics of the U.S. dollar. AUD/USD declined towards the 0.6730 level, while NZD/USD settled near 0.6220.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 020323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY has recently made an attempt to settle above the 137 level. RSI is close to the overbought territory, but there is enough room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. Rising Treasury yields serve as a major bullish catalyst for USD/JPY due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ.

