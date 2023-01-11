EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – Traders Wait For Tomorrow’s U.S. Inflation Data

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

Currency markets are calm as traders are not ready for big moves ahead of the U.S. inflation reports, which will be released tomorrow.

The U.S. dollar continues to trade near multi-month lows.

EUR/USD is testing new highs.

U.S. Dollar Is Swinging Between Gains And Losses

DXY 110123 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is losing some ground against a broad basket of currencies as Treasury yields pull back.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the U.S. today, so traders remain focused on general market sentiment.

It remains to be seen whether the market is ready for big moves as the U.S. will release inflation data tomorrow. The inflation reports will have a significant impact on currency dynamics.

EUR/USD Tests New Highs

EUR/USD 110123 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance level at 1.0760. The upside trend remains intact, and the European currency attempts to gain more ground against the U.S. dollar.

The warm weather provided material support to the European economy as it pushed energy prices to lower levels. The better-than-expected performance of the European economy is a bullish catalyst for EUR/USD.

Recent reports highlighted the rebound of the European economy. Today, Italy reported that Retail Sales increased by 0.8% month-over-month in November, compared to analyst consensus of -0.9%. This report provided additional support to the euro.

GBP/USD Received Strong Support Near 1.2100

GBP/USD 110123 Daily Chart

GBP/USD is currently trading near the 1.2150 level. Today, GBP/USD made another attempt to settle below the 1.2100 level, but failed to develop sufficient downside momentum.

From a big picture point of view, GBP/USD remains stuck in the 1.2100 – 1.2200 range. GBP/USD needs to break out of this trading range to gain additional momentum.

Commodity-Related Currencies Are Mostly Flat In Today’s Trading Session

USD/CAD 110123 Daily Chart

USD/CAD continues its attempts to settle above the 1.3450 level. WTI oil settled above the $76 level, which is a bearish catalyst for USD/CAD.

Other commodity-related currencies have also failed to gain momentum today. AUD/USD is trading near 0.6900, while NZD/USD has settled near 0.6350. Traders are waiting for U.S. inflation data, which will be released tomorrow.

USD/JPY Tries To Climb Above 132.50

USD/JPY 110123 Daily Chart

USD/JPY has recently made an attempt to settle above the 132.50 level but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back. As in the case of commodity-related currencies, traders are simply waiting for the release of the U.S. infaltion data, which will have a material impact on currency dynamics.

