EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – Traders Rush To Safe-Haven U.S. Dollar

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. dollar gains ground as demand for safe-haven assets increases.

EUR/USD pulls back amid fears of a potential banking crisis in the EU.

USD/JPY settled below the 103 level as Treasury yields tested new lows.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 150323 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index rallied towards the 105 level as traders rushed to buy safe-haven assets amid fears that banking crisis could spread to Europe. Shares of one of Switzerland’s leading banks Credit Suisse tested historic lows amid bankruptcy fears.

In the U.S., traders focused on economic data. Retail Sales declined by 0.4% month-over-month in February, compared to analyst consensus of -0.3%.

Producer Prices have unexpectedly declined by 0.1% month-over-month in February. Core PPI remained unchanged, while analysts expected that it would grow by 0.4%.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 150323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD dived below the 1.0550 level as traders focused on the problems of the European banks. Traders bet that ECB may be forced to be less hawkish to provide additional support to the financial system.

EU officials say that the impact of the U.S. regional banks’ problems on the European financial system is limited, but markets worry that Europe may face significant problems.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 150323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD declined towards the 1.2050 level as traders focused on the general strength of the U.S. dollar. In case GBP/USD settles below 1.2050, it will head towards the next support level, which is located at 1.2000.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 150323 Daily Chart

USD/CAD rallied above the 1.3800 level amid a strong sell-off in the oil markets. WTI oil is down by more than 5% today. Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under material pressure. NZD/USD pulled back towards the 0.6180 level, while AUD/USD settled near 0.6600.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 150323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY declined below the 133 level as traders focused on the strong pullback in Treasury yields. The dynamics of Treasury yields remain the key driver for USD/JPY due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ. When the Fed is expected to be less hawkish, USD/JPY finds itself under pressure.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.