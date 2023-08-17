EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY – Sterling Eyes Resistance, Yen Pulls Back

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD’s trend leans bearish, influenced by surging U.S. Treasury yields.

GBP/USD eyes 200 MA at 1.2825; breaking it could usher a test at 1.2970-1.3000 resistance.

USD/JPY pullback remains mild; rising Treasury yields underpin a bearish yen outlook.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 170823 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is swinging between gains and losses as traders react to the Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 239,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week.

From the technical point of view, the U.S. Dollar Index is stuck below the resistance at 103.40 – 103.65. A move above 103.65 will provide U.S. Dollar Index with a chance to gain strong momentum.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 170823 4h Chart

EUR/USD is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. The general trend remains bearish as Treasury yields test new highs.

EUR/USD needs to settle below the support in the 1.0835 – 1.0850 to continue its pullback. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain additional downside momentum.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 170823 4h Chart

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance, which is located in the 1.2725 – 1.2750 range.

If GBP/USD stays above the 1.2750 level, it will move closer to the 200 MA at 1.2825. A move above the 200 MA will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.2970 – 1.3000.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 170823 4h Chart

USD/CAD is mostly flat despite the strong rebound in the oil markets.

USD/CAD 170823 Daily Chart

Taking a look at the daily chart, RSI is close to the oversold territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 170823 4h Chart

USD/JPY pulls back as traders take some profits off the table after the recent rally.

USD/JPY 170823 Daily Chart

It should be noted that the pullback is not strong. The fundamental situation remains bearish for the yen as Treasury yields are moving higher.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

