EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – Yen Tests New Lows

GBP/USD pulled back towards the 1.2200 level as traders reacted to the economic reports from the UK.

USD/CAD gained ground as commodity-related currencies moved lower amid a strong pullback in precious metals markets.

USD/JPY tested the 151.45 level as traders focused on the fundamental weakness of the Japanese currency.

U.S. Dollar

U.S. Dollar Index continues its attempts to settle above the 105.90 level as traders ignore the pullback in Treasury yields.

In case U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 106.90 – 107.20. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD settled near the support level at 1.0670 as traders reacted to Lagarde’s comments. The ECB President said that rates should stay high to push inflation back to the 2% target.

If EUR/USD manages to settle below the 1.0670 level, it will gain downside momentum and move towards the support at 1.0520 – 1.0550.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD is losing ground as traders react to the economic data from UK. GDP increased by 0.2% in September, compared to analyst consensus of 0%. Industrial Production remained unchanged, while analysts expected that it would grow by 0.1%.

GBP/USD moved towards the support at 1.2180 – 1.2200. It remains to be seen whether GBP/USD has enough catalysts to settle below this support level ahead of the weekend.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD moved higher despite the rebound in the oil markets. The sell-off in precious metals markets hurt commodity-related currencies, including Canadian dollar.

A successful test of the resistance at 1.3800 – 1.3830 will push USD/CAD towards the recent highs near 1.3900.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY is trying to settle above the 151.45 level amid a complete lack of positive catalysts for the Japanese yen.

The Japanese currency is fundamentally weak, and it looks that BoJ is not ready to defend the 150.00 level. It remains to be seen whether the central bank plans to intervene in case USD/JPY tests the 152.00 level.

