EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back As Treasury Yields Fall

U.S. Dollar Index is losing ground as traders react to the GDP Price Index report, which indicated that GDP Price Index was 3.1% in the first quarter. Initial Jobless Claims report showed that 219,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Pending Home Sales declined by 7.7% month-over-month in April, while analysts expected that they would decrease by 0.6%. Treasury yields pulled back as bond traders reacted to the economic data, which was bearish for the American currency.

If U.S. Dollar Index settles below the support at 104.40 – 104.60, it will move towards the next support level at 103.75 – 103.90.

EUR/USD gains ground as traders react to the Euro Area Unemployment Rate report. The report indicated that Unemployment Rate declined from 6.5% in March to 6.4% in April.

If EUR/USD settles above the 50 MA at 1.0843, it will move towards the resistance at 1.0870 – 1.0885.

GBP/USD is moving higher as traders focus on falling Treasury yields and general weakness of the U.S. dollar.

A move above the 1.2750 level will open the way to the test of the nearest resistance at 1.2780 – 1.2800.

USD/CAD retreats as demand for commodity-related currencies is rising despite the pullback in commodity markets.

If USD/CAD settles back below the 50 MA at 1.3667, it will head towards the nearest support level at 1.3600 – 1.3620.

USD/JPY is losing ground as Treasury yields are moving lower. Fear of BoJ interventions may have served as an additional bearish catalyst for USD/JPY.

In case USD/JPY settles below the 50 MA at 156.79, it will head towards the nearest support level, which is located in the 154.50 – 155.00 range.

