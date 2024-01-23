EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD pulled back below the 1.0850 level after the release of the Euro Area Consumer Confidence report.

GBP/USD declined towards 1.2650 as traders focused on rising Treasury yields.

USD/JPY moved higher as traders reacted to the BoJ Interest Rate Decision.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 230124 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index tests new highs as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. The yield of 2-year Treasuries settled above the 4.40% level, while the yield of 10-year Treasuries climbed back towards 4.15%.

In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the resistance at 103.50 – 103.75, it will move towards the next resistance, which is located in the 104.35 – 104.55 range.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 230124 4h Chart

EUR/USD is losing ground as traders react to the disappointing Euro Area Consumer Confidence report, which showed that Consumer Confidence declined from -15.1 in December to -16.1 in January.

If EUR/USD pulls back below the support at 1.0810 – 1.0830, it will move towards the next support level at 1.0730 – 1.0750.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 230124 4h Chart

GBP/USD retreats as traders focus on general strength of the American currency.

A successful test of the support at 1.2650 – 1.2685 will open the way to the test of the next support level at 1.2500 – 1.2520.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 230124 4h Chart

USD/CAD is mostly flat as traders wait for additional catalysts. The rebound in commodity markets did not provide support to the Canadian currency.

A move above the resistance at 1.3480 – 1.3500 will open the way to the test of the next resistance at 1.3590 – 1.3620.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 230124 4h Chart

USD/JPY gains ground as traders react to BoJ Interest Rate Decision. Japan’s central bank left the interest rate unchanged at -0.1%, in line with the analyst consensus. The central bank promised to provide additional stimulus to the economy if neccessary. BoJ’s policy remains ultra-dovish, which is bearish for the Japanese yen.

If USD/JPY settles above the 148.50 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the 149.50 – 150.00 range.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.