EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong As Treasury Yields Test New Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD weakens due to surging Treasury yields.

USD/CAD maintains strength despite oil market rebound.

USD/JPY experiences a sharp sell-off, BoJ intervention impacts near-term outlook.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 031023 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index tested new highs after the release of the better-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings report, which showed that the number of job openings increased to 9.6 million.

DXY 031023 Daily Chart

In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the resistance at 106.90 – 107.20, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the 108.00 – 108.35 range.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 031023 4h Chart

EUR/USD is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. The yield of 30-year Treasuries settled above the 4.90% level, the highest level since 2007.

EUR/USD 031023 Daily Chart

From the technical point of view, EUR/USD settled below the previous support at 1.0520 and is moving towards the next support level at 1.0360 – 1.0400.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 031023 4h Chart

GBP/USD is trading near multi-month lows as traders stay focused on the general strength of the U.S. dollar.

GBP/USD 031023 Daily Chart

The nearest support level for GBP/USD is located in the 1.2000 – 1.2030 range. A move below this level will push GBP/USD towards the support at 1.1800 – 1.1830.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 031023 4h Chart

USD/CAD stays close to recent highs despite the strong rebound in the oil markets.

USD/CAD 031023 Daily Chart

A successful test of the resistance at 1.3675 – 1.3700 will push USD/CAD towards the next resistance level at 1.3800 – 1.3830.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 031023 4h Chart

USD/JPY suffered a strong sell-off, and it looks that BoJ has finally intervened to provide support to the Japanese currency.

USD/JPY 031023 Daily Chart

USD/JPY found support near 147.30 and climbed back towards the 149.00 level. The near-term dynamics of USD/JPY will depend on the BoJ’s actions.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.