EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Stays Strong As Treasury Yields Test New Highs

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- EUR/USD weakens due to surging Treasury yields.
- USD/CAD maintains strength despite oil market rebound.
- USD/JPY experiences a sharp sell-off, BoJ intervention impacts near-term outlook.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Dollar Index tested new highs after the release of the better-than-expected JOLTs Job Openings report, which showed that the number of job openings increased to 9.6 million.
In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the resistance at 106.90 – 107.20, it will head towards the next resistance level, which is located in the 108.00 – 108.35 range.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD is losing ground as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. The yield of 30-year Treasuries settled above the 4.90% level, the highest level since 2007.
From the technical point of view, EUR/USD settled below the previous support at 1.0520 and is moving towards the next support level at 1.0360 – 1.0400.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD is trading near multi-month lows as traders stay focused on the general strength of the U.S. dollar.
The nearest support level for GBP/USD is located in the 1.2000 – 1.2030 range. A move below this level will push GBP/USD towards the support at 1.1800 – 1.1830.
USD/CAD
USD/CAD stays close to recent highs despite the strong rebound in the oil markets.
A successful test of the resistance at 1.3675 – 1.3700 will push USD/CAD towards the next resistance level at 1.3800 – 1.3830.
USD/JPY
USD/JPY suffered a strong sell-off, and it looks that BoJ has finally intervened to provide support to the Japanese currency.
USD/JPY found support near 147.30 and climbed back towards the 149.00 level. The near-term dynamics of USD/JPY will depend on the BoJ’s actions.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- AUD to USD Forecast: Aussie Dollar Dips Amid RBA’s Stance and US Data
- Vietnam Emerges as a Major Player in Global LNG Landscape
- Silver Prices Forecast: XAG/USD Tumbles as Dollar Strengthens Amid Fed Uncertainty
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.