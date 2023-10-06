News & Insights

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Retreats As Traders Sell The News

October 06, 2023 — 12:29 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • EUR/USD moved towards the 1.0600 level. 
  • USD/CAD pulled back as oil markets rebounded from recent lows. 
  • USD/JPY climbed back above the 149.00 level as traders ignored intervention risks. 

U.S. Dollar
DXY 061023 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index pulls back as traders react to the better-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report. Treasury yields pulled back after testing new highs, and it looks that today’s moves were mostly driven by profit-taking.

In case U.S. Dollar Index settles below the support at 105.65 – 105.90, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 104.50 – 104.75 range.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD 061023 4h Chart

EUR/USD moved towards the 1.0600 level as traders used the strong Non Farm Payrolls report as an opportunity to take profits after dollar’s rally.

A successful test of the resistance at 1.0520 – 1.0550 will open the way to the test of the next resistance level, which is located in the 1.0670 – 1.0700 range.

GBP/USD
GBP/USD 061023 4h Chart

GBP/USD has also moved higher as traders focused on the general weakness of the U.S. dollar

RSI remains in the moderate territory, so GBP/USD has a decent chance to gain additional upside momentum and move closer to the next resistance at 1.2370 – 1.2410.

USD/CAD
USD/CAD 061023 4h Chart

USD/CAD pulls back as oil markets rebound after the strong sell-off. Other commodity-related currencies are also moving higher in today’s trading session.

If USD/CAD settles below the support at 1.3675 – 1.3700, it will head towards the next support level at 1.3500 – 1.3520.

USD/JPY
USD/JPY 061023 4h Chart

USD/JPY moved back above the 149.00 level as traders focused on high Treasury yields. The Japanese yen remains fundamentally weak, so USD/JPY bears can only count on profit-taking and BoJ interventions.

At this point, it looks that USD/JPY bulls are ready to test the key 150.00 level again. The near-term dynamics will depend on BoJ actions. If the country’s central bank does not provide additional support to the yen, USD/JPY may gain strong upside momentum after a successful test of the 150.00 level.

