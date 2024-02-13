EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Rallies After CPI Data

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD pulled back towards 1.0700 as U.S. inflation exceeded analyst expectations.

USD/CAD is trying to settle above 1.3550 as traders react to U.S. inflation reports.

USD/JPY climbed above the psychologically important 150.00 level as Treasury yields tested new highs.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 130224 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index rallied after the release of CPI data for January. Inflation Rate declined from 3.4% to 3.1%, while Core Inflation Rate remained unchanged at 3.9%. Both reports exceeded analyst expectations. FedWatch Tool indicates that markets expect Fed to start cutting rates in June, which is a major shift in Fed policy outlook. Previously, Fed was expected to cut rates in May.

In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the 105 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the 105.75 – 106.00 range.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 130224 4h Chart

EUR/USD moved lower as traders focused on U.S. inflation data. Today, traders also had a chance to take a look at the Euro Area ZEW Economic Sentiment Index. The report showed that Economic Sentiment improved from 22.7 in January to 25.0 in December, compared to analyst consensus of 20.1.

In case EUR/USD settles below the support at 1.0730 – 1.0750, it will head towards the next support level at 1.0640 – 1.0660.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 130224 4h Chart

GBP/USD is moving lower as traders react to U.S. inflation reports. In the UK, Unemployment Rate declined from 3.9% in November to 3.8% in December, compared to analyst consensus of 4%.

If GBP/USD stays below the 1.2600 level, it will head towards the support at 1.2500 – 1.2520.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 130224 4h Chart

USD/CAD tested new highs as traders focused on general strength of the American currency. Rising oil markets did not provide support to the Canadian dollar and precious metals markets suffered a strong sell-off.

From the technical point of view, USD/CAD settled above the resistance at 1.3480 – 1.3500 and is moving towards the next resistance at 1.3600 – 1.3620.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 130224 4h Chart

USD/JPY rallied as traders reacted to rising Treasury yields. At this point, there are no signs of interventions from the BoJ.

In case USD/JPY stays above the 150.00 level, it will move towards the resistance at 151.50 – 152.00.

