EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back At The Start Of The Week

U.S. DollarDXY 080424 4h Chart
U.S. Dollar Index is losing some ground as traders react to Consumer Inflation Expectations report, which indicated that Consumer Inflation Expectations remained unchanged at 3% in March.
In case U.S. Dollar Index settles back below the 104.00 level, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the 103.50 – 103.75 range.
EUR/USDEUR/USD 080424 4h Chart
EUR/USD gained ground as traders focused on the better-than-expected Industrial Production report from Germany. The report showed that Germany’s Industrial Production increased by 2.1% month-over-month in February, compared to analyst consensus of +0.3%.
If EUR/USD settles above the 1.0850 level, it will head towards the next resistance level at 1.0900 – 1.0920.
GBP/USDGBP/USD 080424 4h Chart
GBP/USD is moving higher despite rising Treasury yields. Currently, GBP/USD is trying to settle above the nearest resistance at 1.2650 – 1.2685.
In case this attempt is successful, GBP/USD will gain additional upside momentum and head towards the next resistance at 1.2800 – 1.2825. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.
USD/CADUSD/CAD 080424 4h Chart
USD/CAD is mostly flat despite the pullback in the oil markets. The strong rally in palladium and platinum markets provided support to commodity-related currencies in today’s trading session.
USD/CAD may get some support near the 50 MA at 1.3560. A move below the 50 MA will open the way to the test of the support at 1.3480 – 1.3500.
USD/JPYUSD/JPY 080424 4h Chart
USD/JPY moved closer to the 152.00 level but failed to gain strong upside momentum as traders remained worried about potential interventions from the BoJ.
The technical picture remains unchanged at USD/JPY is stuck below the key 152.00 level. It looks that USD/JPY is ready to test this important level despite intervention fears.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Solana (SOL) Price Eyes $200 Rally as Open Interest surges by $150M
- Hang Seng Index, Nikkei 225, ASX 200: Futures Flash Green Ahead of the US CPI Report
- DAX Index Today: Investor Focus Shifts to US Inflation and the ECB
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.