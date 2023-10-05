EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Moves Lower As Treasury Yields Pull Back

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD climbed above the 1.0500 level as Treasury yields pulled back.

USD/CAD retreats despite the pullback in commodity markets.

USD/JPY declined towards 148.50 level as traders rushed to take profits below the 150.00 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 051023 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is moving lower as traders react to the Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 207,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week.

If U.S. Dollar Index settles below the 50 MA at 106.50, it will head towards the next support level, which is located in the 105.65 – 105.90 range.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 051023 4h Chart

EUR/USD continues its attempts to climb above the resistance at 1.0520 – 1.0550 as traders react to the pullback in Treasury yields.

A move above the 1.0550 level will open the way to the test of the resistance, which is located in the 1.0670 – 1.0700 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 051023 4h Chart

GBP/USD is moving higher as traders focus on the general weakness of the American currency.

A successful test of the resistance at 1.2180 – 1.2200 will push GBP/USD towards the next resistance at 1.2370 – 1.2410.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 051023 4h Chart

USD/CAD pulls back from recent highs, but it remains to be seen whether this pullback is sustainable as commodity markets remain under pressure.

The nearest support level for USD/CAD is located at 1.3675 – 1.3700. In case USD/CAD declines below the 1.3675 level, it will head towards the next support at 1.3500 – 1.3520.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 051023 4h Chart

USD/JPY is moving lower as traders fear that BoJ will intervene again. Traders rush to take profits near the 150.00 level.

If USD/JPY settles below the support at 148.00, it will move towards the next support level at 144.65 – 145.00.

