EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Is Flat As Traders Wait For Inflation Data

U.S. Dollar

FXEmpire.com -DXY 090424 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is flat ahead of CPI data, which will be released tomorrow. Analysts expect that Inflation Rate increased from 3.2% in February to 3.4% in March, while Core Inflation Rate declined from 3.8% to 3.7%.

From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index is stuck between the support at 103.50 – 103.75 and the resistance at 104.40 – 104.60.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 090424 4h Chart

EUR/USD is also flat as traders wait for catalysts. Inflation data from the U.S. will likely have a significant impact on forex markets. Treasury yields are moving lower, but this move does not put any material pressure on the American currency.

In case EUR/USD settles back below the 1.0850 level, it will head towards the nearest support, which is located in the 1.0810 – 1.0830 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 090424 4h Chart

GBP/USD continued its attempts to settle above the resistance at 1.2650 – 1.2685. BRC Retail Sales Monitor indicated that Retail Sales increased by 3.2% year-over-year in March, providing support to the British pound.

In case GBP/USD manages to settle above the 1.2685 level, it will move towards the next resistance, which is located in the 1.2800 – 1.2825 range.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 090424 4h Chart

USD/CAD is mostly flat in volatile trading. Precious metals markets continued to move higher, which was bullish for the Canadian dollar. However, the pullback in the oil markets put some pressure on the Canadian currency.

USD/CAD remains stuck below the resistance at 1.3600 – 1.3620. Most likely, it will need significant catalysts to move above the 1.3620 level.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 090424 4h Chart

USD/JPY did not manage to settle above the 152.00 level amid worries about potential interventions from the BoJ.

However, USD/JPY stays close to the key resistance at 152.00. RSI is in the moderate territory, so there is plenty of room to gain upside momentum in case USD/JPY climbs above the 152.00 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.