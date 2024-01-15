EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground In Quiet Trading

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- EUR/USD is flat after Germany’s Full Year GDP Growth report.
- USD/CAD is trying to settle above 1.3450 as oil markets pull back.
- USD/JPY settled above 145.50 as traders focused on the fundamental weakness of the Japanese currency.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. Dollar Index gains some ground amid a lack of catalysts. Trading is calm due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index remains stuck near the 102.50 level.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD is flat as traders react to Germany’s Full Year GDP Growth report, which indicated that GDP growth was -0.3% in 2023, in line with the analyst consensus.
The nearest support level for EUR/USD is located in the 1.0925 – 1.0950 range. A move below the 1.0925 level will open the way to the test of the support at 1.0810 – 1.0830.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD is losing some ground as traders wait for additional catalysts. On Wednesday, traders will have a chance to take a look at inflation data from the UK, which will likely serve as the key catalyst for GBP/USD.
If GBP/USD declines below the 50 MA at 1.2717, it will head towards the nearest support level at 1.2650 – 1.2685.
USD/CAD
USD/CAD gains ground as oil markets pull back despite rising tensions in the Middle East.
A move above the 1.3450 level will push USD/CAD towards the next resistance, which is located in the 1.3480 – 1.3500 range.
USD/JPY
USD/JPY is moving higher as traders focus on general dynamics of the American currency. The Japanese yen remains fundamentally weak due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ.
If USD/JPY climbs above the 146.00 level, it will head towards the resistance at 147.00 – 147.50.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- XRP News: SEC v Coinbase Court Hearing to Influence SEC Appeal Plans
- Crypto News Today: BTC Spot-ETF Inflows in Focus Ahead of BTC Halving Date
- Hang Seng Index, ASX 200, Nikkei 225: Nikkei Futures Up Ahead of Producer Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.