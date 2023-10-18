News & Insights

EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Treasury Yields Test New Highs

October 18, 2023 — 12:34 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • EUR/USD settled below 1.0550 after the release of the final reading of the Euro Area Inflation Rate report. 
  • GBP/USD moved below 1.2150 as traders reacted to UK inflation data. 
  • USD/CAD tested resistance at 1.3700 as traders sold commodity-related currencies. 

U.S. Dollar
DXY 181023 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index gains ground as Treasury yields continue to move higher. Today, traders focused on Housing Starts and Building Permits reports. Housing Starts increased by 7% month-over-month in September, while Building Permits fell by 4.4%.

U.S. Dollar Index did not manage to gain downside momentum in recent trading sessions, and it looks that it is ready to test the nearest resistance at 106.90 – 107.20.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD 181023 4h Chart

EUR/USD declined after the final reading of the Euro Area Inflation Rate report met analyst estimates.

If EUR/USD settles below the support at 1.0520, it will head towards October lows near 1.0450.

GBP/USD
GBP/USD 181023 4h Chart

GBP/USD is also under pressure as traders focus on rising Treasury yields. UK Inflation Rate remained unchanged at 6.7% in September, compared to anlayst consensus of 6.6%. Interestingly, higher-than-expected inflation did not provide any support to GBP/USD as traders bet that BoE will not be hawkish due to the problems of the UK economy.

If GBP/USD settles below the 1.2150 level, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the 1.2000 – 1.2030 range.

USD/CAD
USD/CAD 181023 4h Chart

USD/CAD tests resistance at 1.3700 despite rising oil markets. Other commodity-related currencies are also moving lower in today’s trading session.

A move above 1.3700 will open the way to the test of the next resistance at 1.3800 – 1.3830.

USD/JPY
USD/JPY 181023 4h Chart

USD/JPY remains stuck below 150.00 as traders are worried about potential interventions from the BoJ.

The BoJ policy is the key catalyst for USD/JPY. The yen is fundamentally weak, but traders are afraid that BoJ will intervene if USD/JPY moves above the 150.00 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

