EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – U.S. Dollar Gains Ground As Personal Income Grows By 1%

U.S. Dollar Index settled near the 104.00 level after nna unsuccessful attempt to settle blow 103.75. Personal Income increased by 1% month-over-month in January, compared to analyst consensus of +0.4%. Personal Spending grew by 0.2%, in line with analyst estimates. Initial Jobless Claims report showed that 215,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 210,000. Treasury yields moved lower, but this move did not put pressure on the American currency.

In case U.S. Dollar Index climbs above 104.00, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the 104.35 – 104.55 range.

EUR/USD pulled back as traders reacted to Germany’s inflation data. Inflation Rate declined from 2.9% in January to 2.5% in February, compared to analyst consensus of 2.6%.

A move below the support at 1.0810 – 1.0830 will open the way to the test of the next support at 1.0730 – 1.0750.

GBP/USD is losing ground after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 1.2685 level.

The resistance at 1.2650 – 1.2685 has been tested many times and proved its strength. If GBP/USD pulls back below the 1.2600 level, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the next support level, which is located in the 1.2500 – 1.2520 range.

USD/CAD moved lower as traders focused on rising commodity markets. Other commodity-related currencies were mixed in today’s trading session.

If USD/CAD settles below 1.3550, it will head towards the nearest support level at 1.3480 – 1.3500.

USD/JPY is trying to settle below the psychologically important 150.00 level as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields.

A move below 149.50 will open the way to the test of the next support level at 147.00 – 147.50.

