EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecasts – Euro Retreats After ECB Decision

October 26, 2023 — 12:39 pm EDT

Key Insights

  • EUR/USD moved below 1.0550 as ECB left the interest rate unchanged. 
  • GBP/USD settled near the 1.2100 level. 
  • USD/JPY has finally managed to climb above the important 150.00 level. 

U.S. Dollar
DXY 261023 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index gains ground as traders react to the better-than-expected GDP Growth Rate and Pending Home Sales reports.

From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle above the nearest resistance level, which is located in the 106.90 – 107.20 range.

EUR/USD
EUR/USD 261023 4h Chart

EUR/USD remains under pressure after ECB Interest Rate Decision. The ECB left the interest rate unchanged at 4.5% and hinted that peak rate may have been already reached.

A move below the support at 1.0520 will push EUR/USD towards October lows near 1.0450.

GBP/USD
GBP/USD 261023 4h Chart

GBP/USD is mostly flat as traders focus on the pullback in Treasury yields. The yield of 10-year Treasuries settled back below 4.90%, while the yield of 30-year Treasuries moved below 5.05%.

In case GBP/USD manages to settle back above 1.2100, it will head towards the nearest resistance, which is located in the 1.2180 – 1.2200 range.

USD/CAD
USD/CAD 261023 4h Chart

USD/CAD tests new highs as oil markets remain under pressure. The difference between Fed policy and BoC policy serves as an additional bullish catalyst for USD/CAD.

It should be noted that RSI has recently moved back into the overbought territory, so the risks of a pullback are increasing.

USD/JPY
USD/JPY 261023 4h Chart

USD/JPY has finally moved above the key 150.00 level. It looks that BoJ tried to intervene, but bulls managed to push USD/JPY towards 150.50.

In case USD/JPY stays above 150.00, it will head towards the next resistance at 151.50 – 152.00.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

