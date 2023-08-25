EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecast – Traders React To Powell Speech

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD tested new lows after Powell’s remarks.

GBP/USD continued its attempts to settle below the support at 1.2590.

USD/JPY touched multi-month highs as Treasury yields moved higher.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 250823 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index gained ground as traders reacted to Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell said that Fed would raise rates further if necessary.

From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index faced resistance near the 104.40 – 104.70 level and pulled back from session highs. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional upside momentum in the near term.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 250823 4h Chart

EUR/USD remains under pressure as traders prepare for a hawkish Fed. Powell did not say anything new, but he was not dovish. As a result, EUR/USD tested new lows.

EUR/USD has recently settled below the previous support at 1.0835 – 1.0850 and is moving towards the next support level, which is located in the 1.0670 – 1.0700 range.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 250823 4h Chart

GBP/USD has also tested new lows after Powell’s speech. The yield of 2-year Treasuries tested the 5.09% level, which was bullish for the U.S. dollar.

In case GBP/USD manages to settle below the support at 1.2590 – 1.2620, it will head towards the next support level at 1.2470 – 1.2500.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 250823 4h Chart

USD/CAD gained ground despite the strong rebound in the oil markets as traders focused on the general dynamics of the American currency.

The nearest resistance level for USD/CAD is located in the 1.3650 – 1.3670 range. A move above this range will provide USD/CAD with an opportunity to gain additional upside momentum.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 250823 4h Chart

USD/JPY is moving higher, which is not surprising as Treasury yields are rising after Powell’s speech.

USD/JPY 250823 Daily Chart

Taking a look at the daily chart, USD/JPY is trying to settle above multi-month highs. In case this attempt is successful, it wil head towards the resistance in the 148.00 – 149.00 range.

