EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY Forecast – British Pound Oscillates; Yen Gains As Treasury Yields Test New Highs

U.S. Dollar Index showing resistance between 103.40 – 103.65; momentum hinges on a break above 103.65.

EUR/USD reacts to German Producer Prices data: a significant decline by 1.1% MoM against a predicted -0.2%.

USD/JPY’s rise is correlated with 10-year Treasury yields aiming for a position over 4.35%.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 210823 4h Chart

U.S. Dollar Index is losing some ground as traders wait for additional catalysts. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

From the technical point of view, U.S. Dollar Index faced significant resistance in the 103.40 – 103.65 range. In case U.S. Dollar Index settles above the 103.65 level, it will gain additional upside momentum.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 210823 4h Chart

EUR/USD is moving higher as traders react to the Producer Prices data from Germany. PPI declined by 1.1% month-over-month in July, compared to analyst consensus of -0.2%.

EUR/USD may face some resistance near the 50 MA at 1.0925. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.0950 – 1.0975.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 210823 4h Chart

GBP/USD remains stuck near the resistance at 1.2725 – 1.2750. GBP/USD has been moving back and forth for several days so it needs additional catalysts to gain momentum.

If GBP/USD declines below the 1.2725 level, it will gain downside momentum and move towards the nearest support level, which is located in the 1.2590 – 1.2620 range.

USD/CAD

USD/CAD 210823 4h Chart

USD/CAD moved closer to the recent highs as traders reacted to the pullback in the oil markets.

In case USD/CAD stays above the 1.3520 level, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located in the 1.3650 – 1.3670 range.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 210823 4h Chart

USD/JPY gains ground as Treasury yields test new highs. The yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently made an attempt to settle above the 4.35% level.

USD/JPY 210823 Daily Chart

The current trend stays strong. RSI remains in the moderate territory on the daily chart, so there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum.

