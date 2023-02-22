EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Gains Some Ground Ahead Of FOMC Minutes

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. dollar is moving higher ahead of the release of FOMC Minutes.

NZD/USD gained ground after RBNZ raised the interest rate from 4.25% to 4.75%.

USD/JPY faced significant resistance near the 135 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 220223 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar gains some ground against a broad basket of currencies despite the pullback in Treasury yields.

The yield of 10-year Treasuries failed to settle above the 3.95% level and pulled back towards the 3.90% level. The pullback looks technical, and the current upside trend remains intact.

Today, traders will focus on FOMC Minutes, which will provide additional information on Fed’s decision making. Traders should be prepared for fast moves after the release of FOMC Minutes.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 220223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the 1.0650 level. Today, traders focused on the German Ifo Business Climate Index, which increased from 90.1 in January to 91.1 in February. The strong pullback in natural gas prices provided material support to Germany’s economy. It should be noted that EUR/USD showed little reaction to the report as traders waited for the release of FOMC Minutes.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 220223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD has recently made an attempt to settle above the 50 EMA at 1.2110 but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back below the 1.2100 level. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the UK today, so traders will stay focused on the upcoming FOMC Minutes.

NZD/USD

NZD/USD 220223 Daily Chart

NZD/USD tested the 0.6250 level after RBNZ raised the interest rate from 4.25% to 4.75%. The decision met analyst estimates. It remains to be seen whether this decision will provide sustainable support to NZD/USD as the Fed will likely raise the interest rate above the 5.00% level in 2023.

Other commodity-related currencies were under pressure in today’s trading session. AUD/USD declined towards the 0.6800 level, while USD/CAD tested resistance at 1.3550.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 220223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY made another attempt to settle above the psychologically important 135 level but lost momentum and pulled back. Most likely, USD/JPY will remain sensitive to changes in Treasury yields in the near term, so traders should be prepared for volatility after the release of FOMC Minutes.

