EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Price Forecast: Market Eyes Fed’s Policy, Services PMI

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD and GBP/USD Price Forecast: Analysis and Events Ahead

The French Government’s budget balance widened to -25.7B, while Spain’s unemployment change offered a positive surprise with a -7.5K change, better than the anticipated 50.0K increase.

The Sentix Investor Confidence index in the Eurozone dipped to -10.5, indicating a slightly pessimistic investor outlook.

Additionally, French Industrial Production experienced a contraction of -1.1% month-over-month. In the UK, the BRC Retail Sales Monitor showed a year-over-year increase of 1.0%, slightly under the previous 1.6%.

Events Ahead

Looking ahead, the market’s attention turns to a series of key U.S. economic indicators and speeches. The Final Services PMI is expected at 51.4, with the ISM Services PMI forecasted at 53.0. Factory Orders m/m are anticipated to show a contraction of -3.1%. FOMC Member Barr’s upcoming speeches could provide crucial insights into the Federal Reserve’s future policy directions.

In the Eurozone, investors will be keenly watching the Services PMI updates from Spain, Italy, France, and Germany, along with the Eurozone’s Final Services PMI and Producer Price Index (PPI) data, to gauge the health of the services sector and inflationary pressures.

The UK will also release its Final Services PMI data, expected to remain steady at 54.3, providing further clues on the UK’s economic recovery trajectory.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

Dollar Index

The Dollar Index slightly increased to 103.925, showing a 0.09% gain. This movement situates it just above the pivot point of 103.82, hinting at a bullish sentiment. It faces resistance levels at 104.24, 104.44, and 104.69 that could challenge further advances.

On the downside, support levels are found at 103.60, 103.43, and 103.16, providing cushioning against potential pullbacks. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages at 103.943 and 103.818 respectively, support a bullish trend as long as the index remains above the pivot.

This suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for the dollar in the current market environment.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

EUR/USD slightly dipped to 1.08459, down by 0.09%. Currently navigating below its pivot point at 1.0860, this movement indicates a cautious market sentiment. The pair faces immediate resistance at 1.0887, with subsequent hurdles at 1.0910 and 1.0929, potentially challenging upward dynamics.

Support lies at 1.0827, followed by 1.0796 and 1.0764, marking critical junctures for stabilization. The 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at 1.08294 and 1.08267 respectively, closely align with current prices, suggesting a tightly contested battlefield between bulls and bears.

The currency’s path hinges on surpassing the $1.0860 threshold, with potential shifts in market momentum anticipated based on this pivotal level.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

GBP/USD sees a slight decline to 1.26751, marking a 0.11% drop. Hovering just above its pivot point at 1.2656, it suggests a potential for upward movement. Key resistance levels at 1.2700, 1.2728, and 1.2758 could serve as targets for bullish runs. Conversely, support found at 1.2618, followed by 1.2582 and 1.2549, provides a safety net against further dips.

With the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages closely aligned at 1.2657 and 1.2647 respectively, the currency pair is primed for bullish behavior above the pivot, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.