EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Price Forecast: Blend of PMI, CPI, and Consumer Sentiment in Play

The backdrop is forex market is set by a series of US economic figures: a Core PCE Price Index aligning with expectations at 0.4%, unemployment claims exceeding forecasts at 215K against an anticipated 209K, and a Chicago PMI that fell short of predictions at 44.0, against a forecasted 48.1.

Adding complexity, Pending Home Sales saw an unexpected decline of 4.9%, signaling potential shifts in consumer behavior and housing market dynamics.

The near future holds key data releases and central bank communications that could sway market sentiment:

ISM Manufacturing PMI is anticipated at 49.5, hinting at manufacturing sector trends.

stands at a forecast of 79.6, offering insights into consumer confidence. FOMC Members’ Speeches, including Bostic, Daly, and Kugler, will provide valuable perspectives on monetary policy outlooks.

In the Eurozone, attention shifts to Manufacturing PMIs, with German Final Manufacturing PMI at a crucial 42.3, and Core CPI Flash Estimate year-over-year expected at 2.9%, potentially indicating inflation pressures.

The GBP outlook will also be influenced by MPC Member Pill’s commentary, providing clues on the Bank of England’s stance.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

The Dollar Index is currently trading at 104.101, marking a slight decline of 0.03% in the past 24 hours. Today’s analysis pinpoints a critical pivot point at $104.182, delineating key price levels for potential market movements.

Immediate resistance levels are identified at $104.440, $104.685, and $104.975, while support positions are notably situated at $103.667, $103.431, and $103.109.

Notably, the convergence of the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages at $103.988 and $103.810 respectively, underscores a notable technical aspect.

Given this analysis, the overall trend leans towards bearish territory beneath the pivotal level of $104.182, suggesting a cautious stance for traders navigating the Dollar Index landscape.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The EUR/USD pair has experienced a modest increase of 0.09%, currently trading at 1.08151. Today’s analysis highlights a pivotal point at $1.08245, delineating a structure where immediate resistance lies at $1.08635, $1.08872, and $1.09101.

On the flip side, support positions are distinctly marked at $1.07963, $1.07615, and $1.07313, indicating critical levels for potential pullbacks. The convergence of the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $1.08196 and $1.08244 respectively, underscores a tightly contested market scenario.

According to this technical framework, the trend leans towards bearish beneath the $1.08245 mark, suggesting a cautious approach for traders navigating the EUR/USD landscape.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

In today’s financial landscape, the GBP/USD pair is slightly up by 0.06%, trading at 1.26324. A detailed technical analysis reveals a critical pivot point at $1.2637, suggesting immediate resistance levels at $1.2673, $1.2700, and $1.2728.

Conversely, support levels are established at $1.2613, followed by $1.2582 and $1.2549, marking key thresholds for potential downturns.

The proximity of the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages, at $1.2647 and $1.2644 respectively, underscores a finely balanced market sentiment.

This technical outlook points to a bearish trend below the pivot of $1.2637, indicating cautious trading ahead for the GBP/USD pair.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

