EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Forecast: DXY Steady at 104.64; FOMC Minutes to Drive Action

Market Overview

The GBP/USD saw significant movement following the UK’s CPI data, which reported an annual increase of 2.3%, higher than the expected 2.1%, but lower than the previous 3.2%. Core CPI also beat expectations at 3.9%, compared to the forecasted 3.6%.

However, PPI Input and Output both showed modest increases of 0.6% and 0.2% respectively, while public sector net borrowing surged to 19.6B, exceeding forecasts of 18.5B.

The EUR/USD remained relatively stable as the German 10-year bond auction yielded 2.54%, slightly above the previous 2.5%. The German Buba Monthly Report did not significantly affect the market, but traders remained cautious ahead of the upcoming events.

Events Ahead

Looking forward, US Existing Home Sales are projected at 4.21M, slightly above the previous 4.19M, which could provide modest support for the USD. The Crude Oil Inventories report, expected to show a decline of 2.4M barrels, may also impact the USD.

However, the most anticipated event is the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, which could offer insights into future monetary policy and interest rate decisions.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

The Dollar Index is trading at $104.645, down 0.01%. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point is at $104.598. Key resistance levels are $104.763, $104.920, and $105.071, while support levels are $104.402, $104.258, and $104.072.

The 50-day EMA is at $104.625, and the 200-day EMA is at $105.003. The index remains bearish below the pivot point of $104.598. A break above this level could signal a shift towards a bullish trend.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The EUR/USD is trading at $1.08554, up 0.06%. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point stands at $1.08516. Key resistance levels are $1.08712, $1.08812, and $1.08950, while support levels are at $1.08360, $1.08219, and $1.08076.

The 50-day EMA is $1.08555, and the 200-day EMA is $1.08028. Technically, the pair remains bullish above the pivot point of $1.08516. A break below this level could lead to a sharp selling trend.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: TradingView

The GBP/USD is trading at $1.2742, up 0.33%. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point stands at $1.2728. Key resistance levels are $1.2765, $1.2792, and $1.2821, while support levels are at $1.2687, $1.2656, and $1.2628. The 50-day EMA is $1.2691, and the 200-day EMA is $1.2603.

Technically, the pair remains bullish above the pivot point of $1.2728. A candle formation above this level could indicate further upward movement. However, a break below $1.2728 may lead to a sharp selling trend.

