EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Forecast: Dollar Index Up Over 0.10%; What’s Next?

May 17, 2024 — 03:55 am EDT

Market Overview

Recent U.S. economic data has shown mixed results. Unemployment claims rose to 222K, above the expected 219K, suggesting a slight weakening in the labor market. Building permits dropped to 1.44 million, down from 1.49 million, indicating a slowdown in future construction activity. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index fell sharply to 4.5, missing the forecast of 7.7 and the previous 15.5, pointing to a slowdown in manufacturing.

These mixed signals have resulted in a slight uptick in the Dollar Index, which is trading at $104.636, up 0.11%.

Events Ahead

Looking ahead, key events include the CB Leading Index and speeches from FOMC members Waller and Daly. The CB Leading Index is forecasted to remain unchanged at -0.3%. Waller’s speech at 4:15 pm and Daly’s at 6:15 pm will be closely monitored for insights into future monetary policy.

In Europe, the Final Core CPI and Final CPI are expected to remain steady at 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. In the UK, MPC Member Mann’s speech at 10:00 am will be significant for GBP/USD traders. Her comments on inflation and interest rates will provide direction for the currency pair.

US Dollar Index (DXY)

Dollar Index

The Dollar Index is trading at $104.636, up 0.11% today. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point is $104.597, serving as a crucial support level. Immediate resistance is at $104.763, followed by $104.920 and $105.146.

On the downside, immediate support is at $104.404, with further support at $104.072 and $103.792. Technical indicators show the 50-day EMA at $104.985 and the 200-day EMA at $105.134, suggesting a bearish trend.

The outlook remains bearish below $104.763, with a break above this level potentially boosting bullish momentum.

EUR/USD Technical Forecast

EUR/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

EUR/USD is trading at $1.08559, down 0.08% on the day. The 4-hour chart highlights key levels, with the pivot point at $1.08644 serving as a crucial support level. Immediate resistance is found at $1.08950, followed by $1.09195 and $1.09430.

On the downside, immediate support is at $1.08313, with further support at $1.08161 and $1.07945. Technical indicators show the 50-day EMA at $1.08069 and the 200-day EMA at $1.07675, suggesting a bullish trend.

A formation of a doji candle above the pivot point level of $1.08644 is likely to drive a buying trend. However, a break below this level could trigger a sharp selling trend.

GBP/USD Technical Forecast

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: TradingView

GBP/USD is trading at $1.26544, down 0.08% for the day. On the 4-hour chart, the pivot point is $1.26552, serving as a critical support level. Immediate resistance is at $1.26999, followed by $1.27349 and $1.27646.

On the downside, immediate support is at $1.26277, with further support at $1.25821 and $1.25507. Technical indicators show the 50-day EMA at $1.25882 and the 200-day EMA at $1.25576, indicating a bullish trend.

The market remains bullish above $1.26277, but a break below this level could drive a sharp selling trend.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

