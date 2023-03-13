EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Under Pressure As Banking Crisis Looms

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. dollar declines as traders focus on the problems of U.S. regional banks.

Traders expect that the Fed will have to raise the rate by just 25 bps at the next meeting.

Markets anticiapte rate cut in 2023, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 130323 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is under strong pressure as traders focuse on the potential banking crisis, which could be triggered by the collapses of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank.

The Fed will not be able to raise the federal funds rate by 50 bps at the next meeting as the regulator must provide additional support to the financial system. The FedWatch Tool indicates that there is a 64.2% probability of a 25 bps hike at the next meeting.

Longer-term probabilities have shifted significantly, and traders expect that the Fed will cut the rate by 50 bps from current levels by the end of 2023, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 130323 Daily Chart

EUR/USD moved above the 1.0700 level as traders focused on regional banks’ problems in the U.S. There are no impact economic reports scheduled to be released in the EU today so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 130323 Daily Chart

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle above the 1.2100 level. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge. A successful test of the 1.2100 level will push GBP/USD towards the resistance at 1.2150.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD 130323 Daily Chart

AUD/USD rebounded abvoe the 0.6650 level as traders focused on the strong rebound in precious metals markets.

Other commodity-related currencies have also managed to managed to gain upside momentum today. NZD/USD moved towards the 0.6230 level, while USD/CAD settled near 1.3720.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 130323 Daily Chart

USD/JPY tested the 132.50 level as traders focused on declining Treasury yields. The yield of 2-year Treasuries made an attempt to settle below the 4.00% level. On March 8, the yield of 2-year Treasuries climbed above 5.00%, so there was a dramatic shift in Fed policy outlook, which was bullish for the Japanese yen.

