EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs After Strong Retail Sales Data

FXEmpire.com -
Key Insights
- Strong Retail Sales report provided material support to the U.S. dollar.
- GBP/USD pulled back below the 1.2000 level as UK inflation missed expectations.
- AUD/USD declined by more than 1.5% amid a broad pullback in commodity markets.
U.S. Dollar
U.S. dollar tested new highs after the release of U.S. Retail Sales report. The report showed that Retail Sales increased by 3% month-over-month in January, compared to analyst consensus of 1.8%.
The strong Retail Sales data is bullish for the American currency as it shows that the economy remains in a decent shape, so the Fed may push the federal funds rate above the 5.00% level.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the 50 EMA at 1.0675. Today, EUR/USD traders had a chance to take a look at the Euro Area Industrial Production data.
The report indicated that Euro Area Industrial Production declined by 1.1% month-over-month in December, compared to analyst consensus of -0.8%. While the report was disappointing, U.S. Retail Sales data served as the main catalyst for EUR/USD in today’s trading session.
GBP/USD
GBP/USD declined below the 1.2000 level as traders reacted to the inflation data from the UK. Inflation Rate declined from 10.5% in December to 10.1% in January, compared to analyst consensus of 10.3%.
A combination of lower-than-expected inflation and solid U.S. Retail Sales data served as a significant bearish catalyst for GBP/USD.
AUD/USD
AUD/USD settled near 0.6865 amid a broad pullback in commodity markets. Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure. NZD/USD pulled back towards the 0.6250 level, while USD/CAD tested the 50 EMA at 1.3430.
USD/JPY
USD/JPY managed to settle above the 50 EMA and continues to move higher. The strong U.S. Retail Sales data is a material bullish catalyst for USD/JPY as the BoJ sticks to its ultra-dovish policy. Thus, the difference between the BoJ rates and the Fed’s rates will continue to increase, making the U.S. dollar more attractive than the Japanese yen.
For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- NASDAQ Composite Rebounding as Investors Absorb Hot Retail Sales Data
- NASDAQ, S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis – Stocks Pull Back In Choppy Trading
- Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Continue to Consolidate at a Big Figure
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.