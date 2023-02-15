EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Tests New Highs After Strong Retail Sales Data

FXEmpire.com -

Strong Retail Sales report provided material support to the U.S. dollar.

GBP/USD pulled back below the 1.2000 level as UK inflation missed expectations.

AUD/USD declined by more than 1.5% amid a broad pullback in commodity markets.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 150223 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar tested new highs after the release of U.S. Retail Sales report. The report showed that Retail Sales increased by 3% month-over-month in January, compared to analyst consensus of 1.8%.

The strong Retail Sales data is bullish for the American currency as it shows that the economy remains in a decent shape, so the Fed may push the federal funds rate above the 5.00% level.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 150223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the 50 EMA at 1.0675. Today, EUR/USD traders had a chance to take a look at the Euro Area Industrial Production data.

The report indicated that Euro Area Industrial Production declined by 1.1% month-over-month in December, compared to analyst consensus of -0.8%. While the report was disappointing, U.S. Retail Sales data served as the main catalyst for EUR/USD in today’s trading session.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 150223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD declined below the 1.2000 level as traders reacted to the inflation data from the UK. Inflation Rate declined from 10.5% in December to 10.1% in January, compared to analyst consensus of 10.3%.

A combination of lower-than-expected inflation and solid U.S. Retail Sales data served as a significant bearish catalyst for GBP/USD.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD 150223 Daily Chart

AUD/USD settled near 0.6865 amid a broad pullback in commodity markets. Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure. NZD/USD pulled back towards the 0.6250 level, while USD/CAD tested the 50 EMA at 1.3430.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 150223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY managed to settle above the 50 EMA and continues to move higher. The strong U.S. Retail Sales data is a material bullish catalyst for USD/JPY as the BoJ sticks to its ultra-dovish policy. Thus, the difference between the BoJ rates and the Fed’s rates will continue to increase, making the U.S. dollar more attractive than the Japanese yen.

