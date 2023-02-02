EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Multi-Month Lows

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

ECB raised rates by 50 bps and signaled that it would make another 50 bps rate hike in March.

BoE also raised rates by 50 bps, but future rate hikes are expected to be smaller.

USD/JPY gained additional downside momentum and settled below the 128.50 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 020223 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar rebounded from multi-month lows as traders continued to evaluate the Fed’s message.

Yesterday, Fed raised rates by 25 bps and delivered a rather hawkish message. At this point, the central bank does not plan to cut rates in 2023. However, the market believes that Fed will cut rates as inflation drops, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 020223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD pulled back from multi-month highs after ECB raised rates by 50 bps and promised that it would hike them by another 50 bps in March.

It looks that traders believe that the March hike would be the final one. In addition, traders want to take some profits off the table after the strong rally.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 020223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD traders focused on BoE decision today. The Monetary Policy Committee voted 7-2 for another 50 bps rate hike. As a result, the main Bank rate reached the 4% level.

BoE intends to switch to smaller 25 bps rate hikes at the upcoming meetings. As two members voted to leave the rates unchanged, it remains to be seen whether BoE will stay hawkish, so it’s not surprising to see that GBP/USD found itself under pressure and settled below the 1.2300 level.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD 020223 Daily Chart

AUD/USD pulled back from multi-month highs as traders took profits off the table.

Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure in today’s trading session. NZD/USD settled below the 0.6500 level, while USD/CAD tested resistance at 1.3325.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 020223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY is currently trying to settle below the 128.50 level. Traders stay focused on the central bank policy. While the Fed has slowed the pace of rate hikes, some traders are ready to bet that BoJ will be forced to raise rates this year, which will be bullish for the Japanese yen.

