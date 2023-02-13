EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back At The Start Of The Week

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD managed to climb back above the 1.0700 level.

AUD/USD and NZD/USD gained strong upside momentum despite the pullback in commodity markets.

USD/JPY tested the 50 EMA at 132.65.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 130223 Daily Chart

U.S. Dollar Index faced resistance near the 50 EMA at 103.75 and pulled back below the 103.50 level.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released today, so traders focused on the comments from Fed Governor Michelle W. Bowman.

Bowman said that more rate hikes were needed to fight inflation. Bowman’s comments were not too hawkish and did not provide support to the U.S. dollar.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 130223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to climb back above the 1.0700 level. RSI is in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

In case EUR/USD manages to settle above the 1.0700 level, it will head towards the next significant resistance level at 1.0750.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 130223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD has also managed to gain upside momentum in today’s trading session. The yield of 10-year Treasuries declined towards the 3.70% level, which was bearish for the U.S. dollar.

If GBP/USD settles above the 50 EMA at 1.2125, it will head towards the next resistance at the 20 EMA at 1.2180.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD 130223 Daily Chart

AUD/USD managed to gain upside momentum despite the pullback in commodity markets. NZD/USD has also moved higher and climbed above the 0.6350 level.

Meanwhile, USD/CAD remained mostly flat and continued to trade near the 1.3350 level. WTI oil declined towards the $79 level, putting some pressure on the Canadian dollar.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 130223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY tested the 50 EMA at 132.50 as traders bet against the yen ahead of U.S. inflation data, which will be released tomorrow. U.S. Inflation Rate is expected to decline from 6.5% in December to 6.2% in January. USD/JPY will be extremely sensitive to this report as the BoJ sticks to its ultra-dovish policy.

