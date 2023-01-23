EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat As Traders Wait For Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

EUR/USD tested new highs near the 1.0925 level.

GBP/USD made an attempt to settle above 1.2450 but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum.

AUD/USD rallied above the 0.7000 level.

U.S. Dollar (DXY)

U.S. dollar is swinging between gains and losses in today’s trading session. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the U.S. today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields continue to rebound from recent lows. Currently, the yield of 10-year Treasuries is trying to settle above the 3.50% level. In case this attempt is successful, the yield of 10-year Treasuries will move towards the 3.60% level, which may provide more support to the American currency.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD tested new highs but lost momentum and pulled back below the 1.0900 level. Euro Area Consumer Confidence missed expectations, but the report did not have a significant impact on currency dynamics.

Traders stay focused on the hawkish ECB, which is expected to raise the interest rate by 50 bps at the next meeting. The Fed is projected to raise the rate by just 25 bps, which is bullish for the euro.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD made an attempt to settle above the 1.2450 level but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back below the 1.2400 level.

The resistance near 1.2450 emerged back in December, when GBP/USD gained strong upside momentum and tested multi-month highs. Most likely, GBP/USD will need significant catalysts to settle above 1.2450.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD moved back above the 0.7000 level and is heading towards the recent highs near 0.7065. RSI remains in the moderate territory, so there is enough room to gain additional momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

Meanwhile, NZD/USD tested the 0.6500 level, while USD/CAD settled near 1.3370. USD/CAD traders are cautious ahead of the BoC Interest Rate Decision, which will be released on Wednesday.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY made an attempt to settle above the 20 EMA at 130.95 as traders bet on the dovish policy of the BoJ. In the near term, the BoJ is expected to maintain its ultra-dovish approach, which is bearish for the yen. The recent pullback was driven by expectations of normalization of the bank’s policy, but it looks that traders no longer believe that the BoJ will widen its government bond yield control in the near term.

