EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY – U.S. Dollar Is Mostly Flat After GDP Report

U.S. Dollar Index remains stuck near the 104.50 level after the release of the GDP Growth Rate report.

EUR/USD is trying to settle below the 1.0600 level.

USD/JPY made another attempt to climb above the important 135 level.

U.S. Dollar

DXY 230223 Daily Chart

U.S. dollar is swinging between gains and losses after the release of economic data from the U.S.

The second estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP Growth Rate report indicated that GDP increased by 2.7% quarter-over-quarter, compared to analyst consensus of 2.9%.

Initial Jobless Claims report showed that 192,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week, compared to analyst consensus of 200,000. Initial Jobless Claims remain stuck below the 200,000 level since early January.

The yield of 10-year Treasuries pulled back towards the 3.90% level as traders focused on the weaker-than-expected GDP Growth Rate report. The pullback in Treasury yields may put some pressure on the American currency.

EUR/USD

EUR/USD 230223 Daily Chart

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the 1.0600 level as traders bet that ECB would not be as hawkish as previously expected.

Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the final reading of the Euro Area Inflation Rate report for January. The report indicated that Euro Area Inflation Rate declined from 9.2% in December to 8.6% in January, in line with the analyst consensus.

GBP/USD

GBP/USD 230223 Daily Chart

GBP/USD settled near the 1.2050 level as traders waited for additional catalysts. The recent attempt to rebound was stopped near the 50 EMA, so GBP/USD will need to get above 1.2110 to have a chance to develop sustainable upside momentum.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD 230223 Daily Chart

AUD/USD rebounds after yesterday’s sell-off. Currently, AUD/USD is trying to settle above the 0.6840 level. In case this attempt is successful, AUD/USD will move towards the 50 EMA at 0.6880.

Other commodity-related currencies are also moving higher in today’s trading session. NZD/USD tested the 0.6250 level, while USD/CAD settled near 1.3540.

USD/JPY

USD/JPY 230223 Daily Chart

USD/JPY has recently made another attempt to settle above the 135 level but lost momentum and pulled back. Treasury yields declined from session highs, which was bearish for USD/JPY.

