EUR/USD Gains Ground Ahead Of Producer Prices Data

Key Insights

EUR/USD continues its attempts to rebound from recent lows.

Today, traders will focus on the Euro Area Producer Prices data.

A move above 1.0525 will push EUR/USD towards the resistance level at 1.0550.

Euro Moves Higher Against U.S. Dollar

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.0525, while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index faced resistance at 103.60 and pulled back. The nearest support level for the U.S. Dollar Index is located at 103.25. In case the U.S. Dollar Index gets to the test of this level, EUR/USD will get more support.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from the EU. Analysts expect that Euro Area Producer Prices increased by 5% month-over-month in March. On a year-over-year basis, Euro Area Producer Prices are expected to grow by 36.3%.

It remains to be seen whether these shocking numbers will provide support to the euro, as markets remain worried about the health of the European economy.

Traders will also take a look at the Euro Area Unemployment Rate report for March. Analysts expect that Euro Area Unemployment Rate declined from 6.8% in February to 6.7% in March.

Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is testing the resistance level at 1.0525. In case EUR/USD manages to settle above 1.0525, it will head towards the next resistance, which is located at 1.0550.

A successful test of the resistance at 1.0550 will push EUR/USD towards the next resistance at 1.0580. If EUR/USD climbs above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.0600.

On the support side, the nearest support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0500. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support level at 1.0485.

If EUR/USD settles below the support at 1.0485, it will head towards the next support at 1.0460. A successful test of the support at 1.0460 will push EUR/USD towards the support level at 1.0430.

