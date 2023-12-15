EUR/USD Forecast: US and Euro Area Services PMIs in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD rallied 1.09% on Thursday, ending the session at $1.09920.

On Thursday, the ECB Press Conference delivered the session gains.

Eurozone trade and private sector PMIs for December are the focal points for Friday.

Thursday Overview

The EUR/USD rallied 1.09% on Thursday. After a 0.74% gain on Wednesday, the EUR/USD ended the day at $1.09920. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.08698 before rising to a high of $1.10093.

Euro Area Private Sector PMIs and Eurozone Trade in Focus

Preliminary private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will garner investor interest on Friday. A continued recovery across the private sector would drive buyer demand for the EUR/USD. However, the Services PMIs could impact the EUR/USD more.

The services sector accounts for over 60% of the Eurozone economy and is the force behind inflation. Investors must consider the sub-components, including new orders and prices. Significantly, a pickup in price inflation could force the ECB to delay the first ECB rate cut.

Economists forecast the Eurozone Services PMI to increase from 48.7 to 49.0.

Later in the session, trade data also warrant attention. Improving trade terms would signal an improving macroeconomic environment, a tailwind for the EUR/USD.

US Services PMI and Industrial Production in Focus

On Friday, US preliminary private sector PMIs, industrial production, and NY Empire State Manufacturing Index numbers will be in focus. The Services PMI would likely impact buyer demand for the US dollar more.

The US services sector accounts for over 70% of the economy and is the force for inflation. Softer-than-expected PMIs would support the dovish Fed Funds Rate projections for 2024. However, investors must consider the sub-components, including employment and prices.

Tighter labor market conditions and an upward trend in price pressures would signal a pickup in demand-driven inflation. Upward trends in demand-driven inflation could force the Fed to rethink its policy goals.

Economists forecast the US Services PMI to slip from 50.8 to 50.5 in December.

Short-Term Forecast:

Near-term trends for the EUR/USD will depend on the preliminary December private sector PMIs. Diverging service sector trends would influence the buyer appetite for the EUR/USD. Forecasts favor the EUR and a move toward $1.11.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, sending bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD return to $1.10 would support a move to the $1.10720 resistance level and the $1.11 handle.

Private sector PMIs and Eurozone wages will be focal points.

However, a EUR/USD break below the $1.09294 support level would bring sub-$1.09 levels into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI, 65.84, indicates a EUR/USD move to the $1.10720 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 151223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, with the EMAs sending bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD break above the $1.10720 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the $1.11 handle.

However, a break below the $1.09294 support level would bring the 50-day and 200-day EMAs into play.

The 14-period RSI on the 4-hour chart, 77.75, shows the EUR/USD in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at the $1.10720 resistance level.

EURUSD 151223 4 Hourly Chart



