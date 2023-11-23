EUR/USD Forecast: Private Sector PMIs for November in the Spotlight

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD fell by 0.21% on Wednesday, ending the session at $1.08882.

US labor market and consumer sentiment figures left the EUR/USD in negative territory.

On Thursday, euro area private sector PMIs for November will be in focus.

Wednesday Overview

The EUR/USD fell by 0.21% on Wednesday. Following a 0.27% decline on Tuesday, the EUR/USD ended the day at $1.08882. The EUR/USD rose to a high of $1.09229 before falling to a low of $1.08522.

Euro Area Private Sector PMIs Are in the Spotlight

On Thursday, the euro area economy will face scrutiny. November preliminary private sector PMIs for France, Germany, and the Eurozone will garner investor interest. If there’s a less significant contraction in the private sector, it could signal increased demand.

However, investors must consider the subcomponents, including new orders, prices, and employment. An uptick in price pressures could signal a pickup in consumer price inflation, possibly delaying ECB discussions about rate cuts.

The service sector PMIs will likely have more influence on the appetite for the EUR/USD. Services contribute over 70% to the euro area economy. Significantly, the service sector is the driving force behind euro area inflation.

Economists forecast the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI to increase from 43.1 to 43.4 in November. Significantly, economists expect the Services PMI to rise from 47.8 to 48.1.

With private sector PMIs in focus, investors must monitor ECB commentary. ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel is on the calendar to speak. Reactions to the PMIs and comments relating to interest rates need consideration.

May Fed Rate Cut Bets Hold Steady

Market reaction to the better-than-expected US labor market and consumer sentiment numbers was evident on Wednesday.

10-year Treasury yields ended the Wednesday session up 0.30%, with the EUR/USD pressured by US dollar strength. However, the market bets on a May Fed rate cut fell modestly. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of a May Fed rate cut declined from 47.4% to 43.4%.

While there was no significant reaction to the Wednesday numbers, private-sector PMIs could move the dial. Prelim numbers for November are out on Friday.

There will be no US economic indicators to consider on Thursday. The US markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Short-Term Forecast:

Near-term EUR/USD trends will likely hinge on the service sector PMI numbers. Divergence in sector activity and input/output prices could influence sentiment toward interest rate moves and the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD move through the $1.09294 resistance level would bring the $1.10720 resistance level into play.

Euro area private sector PMIs are the focal points for the Thursday session.

However, a EUR/USD return to $1.08500 would give the bears a run at the $1.07838 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI, 65.84, indicates a EUR/USD break above the $1.09294 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 231123 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD remains above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD move through the $1.09294 resistance level would give the bulls a run at the $1.10720 resistance level.

However, a EUR/USD break below the 50-day EMA would bring the $1.07838 support level into play.

The 14-period RSI on the 4-hour chart, 54.32, suggests a EUR/USD return to $1.10 before entering overbought territory.

EURUSD 231123 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

