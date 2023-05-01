EUR/USD Forecast: Investors at a Standstill as Fed and ECB Meeting Looms

FXEmpire.com -

Overview

The Euro is inching lower on Monday in a tight range as traders brace for major central bank decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the European Central Bank on Thursday.

At 12:00 GMT, the EUR/USD is trading 1.1009, down 0.0002 or -0.02%. On Friday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (FXE) settled at $101.81, down $0.03 or -0.03%.

Euro Traders Anticipate Fed Rate Hike

Euro traders are anticipating a 0.25% interest rate hike in the upcoming week from the Federal Reserve. Traders are also closely watching for any indications of how long rates may stay high and when rate cuts may begin. This is due to last week’s GDP figures showing lower-than-expected economic growth in the first quarter and the personal consumption expenditure index, a measure of inflation, increasing by 4.2% in the previous quarter.

Goldman Sachs Predicts Fed Rate Hike Pause

Goldman Sachs predicts that the Federal Reserve will likely take a break and pause interest rate hikes in June after an expected 0.25% hike during the upcoming meeting on Wednesday. Euro traders will be closely monitoring the Fed’s statement for any updates or changes to their guidance. It’s predicted that the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will keep interest rates unchanged for the rest of the year after May. However, there are potential outcomes depending on how much stress the banking system may cause to the economy.

ECB to Raise Rates Again

Euro traders are anticipating the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise rates for the seventh consecutive meeting on May 4th. Policymakers are considering another 0.5% increase or slowing it down to a 0.25% increase. Inflation data from Friday showed slow progress, leading to a consensus of a 0.25% rate hike.

Technical Analysis

Daily EUR/USD

The EUR/USD is trading above the daily pivot at 1.0965, making it support. The longer-term trend is decisively higher, but the short-term trend is weak.

Since the main trend is up, we’re looking for buyers to return on a test of 1.0965. If buyers return on the move then we could see the start of a near-term rally into the nearest resistance (R1) at 1.1141. If the short-term selling is strong enough then look for the selling to possibly extend into the support (S1) at 1.0834.

PIVOT – 1.0965 R1 – 1.1141 S1 – 1.0834 R2 – 1.1177

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

