EUR/USD Forecast: German Producer Prices and Consumer Confidence in the Spotlight

Highlights

The EUR/USD rose by 0.52% on Tuesday, ending the session at $1.09807.

On Wednesday, German producer prices and consumer confidence will influence buyer demand for the EUR/USD.

Later in the session, US consumer confidence also warrants attention.

Tuesday Overview

The EUR/USD rose by 0.52% on Tuesday. Following a 0.27% gain on Monday, the EUR/USD ended the day at $1.09807. The EUR/USD fell to an early low of $1.09116 before reaching a high of $1.09874.

German Producer Prices, Consumer Confidence, and ECB Chief Economist in Focus

On Wednesday, German producer prices and consumer confidence figures will garner investor interest. Notably, a more marked decline in producer prices would signal a weak demand environment. Downward trends in producer prices dampen consumer price inflationary pressures. Softer consumer price inflationary pressures could support bets on ECB rate cuts in 2024.

In contrast, a pickup in consumer confidence would signal an uptrend in consumer spending. Upward trends in consumer spending would fuel demand-driven inflation, forcing the ECB to maintain a hawkish rate path.

Economists forecast producer prices to decline by 0.3% in November (Oct: -0.1%). However, economists expect the German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator to increase from -27.8 to -27.0 for January.

Beyond the numbers, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane is on the calendar to speak on Wednesday. References to inflation, the economic outlook, and interest rates need consideration.

US Consumer Confidence in Focus

On Wednesday, US consumer confidence numbers for December will garner investor interest. An upward trend in consumer confidence could signal an upswing in consumer spending. Consumer spending could fuel demand-driven inflation and force the Fed to keep rates higher for longer.

An elevated interest rate environment could affect borrowing costs and reduce disposable income. Downward trends in disposable income would impact consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast the CB Consumer Confidence Index to increase from 102.0 to 104.0 in December.

Away from the numbers, Fed reaction to the consumer confidence survey also needs consideration.

Short-Term Forecast:

Near-term, EUR/USD trends will hinge on US inflation numbers and ECB forward guidance. An ECB commitment to maintain interest rates at current levels and softer US inflation numbers (Fri) could tilt monetary policy divergence to the EUR.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD return to the $1.10 handle would support a move toward the $1.10720 resistance level.

ECB commentary, German economic indicators, US consumer confidence, and Fed chatter need consideration.

However, a EUR/USD break below the $1.09294 support level would bring the 50-day EMA into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI, 60.00, indicates a EUR/USD move to the $1.10720 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 201223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD move to the $1.10 handle would give the bulls a run at the $1.10720 resistance level.

However, a break below the $1.09294 support level would bring the 50-day EMA into play.

The 14-period RSI on the 4-hour chart, 64.45, suggests a EUR/USD move to the $1.10720 resistance level before entering overbought territory.

EURUSD 201223 4 Hourly Chart

