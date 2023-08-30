EUR/USD Forecast: ECB Bets and US ADP Numbers to Influence EUR USD Analysis

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

EUR/USD increased by 0.56% on Tuesday, ending the day at $1.08798 after a low of $1.07820 and a high of $1.08919.

German inflation figures will play a crucial role in influencing ECB monetary policy tightening decisions.

The ADP nonfarm employment change figures for August will test dovish bets on the Fed.

Tuesday Overview

German Inflation and Economic Sentiment to Influence ECB Policy Bets

The Business and Consumer Survey for the Eurozone will draw interest later this morning. Considering the latest German GfK Consumer Climate survey and the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, private sector confidence will likely deteriorate further.

Economists forecast the Business and Consumer Survey to fall from 94.5 to 93.7 in August. While weaker-than-expected figures would be EUR/USD bearish, investors are likely expecting gloomy figures.

However, German inflation numbers will move the dial later today. The ECB maintains its view that inflation remains too high. Sticky German inflation figures would fuel bets on further ECB monetary policy tightening moves to tame inflation.

Economists forecast the German annual inflation rate to soften from 6.2% to 6.0% in August. Hotter-than-expected figures would drive the buyer appetite for the EUR/USD.

Investors should consider ECB Executive Board member commentary throughout the session, with inflation in focus. However, no Executive Board members are on the calendar to speak today, leaving ECB chatter with the media to influence.

US ADP Nonfarm Employment Change to Test Dovish Fed Bets

This afternoon, ADP nonfarm employment change figures for August will draw interest. Following the larger-than-expected decline in JOLTs job openings, we expect increased market sensitivity to the ADP numbers.

Economists forecast the ADP to report a 195k increase in nonfarm employment following a 324k rise in July. A deteriorating labor market environment would signal a pullback in consumer spending. The resulting downward trend in consumption would ease demand-driven inflationary pressures and allow inflation to trend toward target.

Other US economic indicators include Q2 GDP numbers, housing sector figures, and trade data. However, barring a material downward revision to the GDP figures, we don’t expect the numbers to influence the EUR/USD.

Beyond the economic indicators, investors should monitor the news wires for FOMC member chatter. A reaction to the latest economic indicators would draw interest.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The $1.0850 – $1.0900 resistance band capped the EUR/USD on Tuesday and this morning. However, hotter-than-expected German inflation and weak ADP numbers would support a breakout from the upper level of the 1.0850 – $1.0900 resistance band. In contrast, a German inflation rate below 6% would bring sub-$1.0850 and the 200-day EMA into view.

Considering the 14-Daily RSI at 45.19, the EUR/USD has plenty of room to fall before hitting oversold territory. Softer German inflation numbers and better-than-expected ADP figures would bring the 200-day EMA into view.

4-Hourly Chart

EURUSD 300823 Daily Chart

While the EUR/USD holds above the 50-day EMA, the $1.0850 – $1.0900 resistance band continues to cap the upside. The German inflation and US ADP numbers need to be EUR/USD friendly to support a breakout from $1.09.

However, softer-than-expected German inflation numbers and a marked increase in nonfarm employment would see the EUR/USD fall through the 50-day EMA to target the $1.0750 – $1.0700 support band.

The 14-4H RSI at 59.59 gives the EUR/USD plenty of room to run higher before entering the overbought territory.

EURUSD 300823 4 Hourly Chart

