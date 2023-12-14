EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Signals Hold as ECB and US Retail Sales Await

FXEmpire.com -

Highlights

The EUR/USD gained 0.74% on Wednesday, ending the session at $1.08739.

Dovish FOMC projections sent the EUR/USD to a Wednesday session high of $1.08966.

The ECB interest rate decision, the ECB press conference, and US retail sales are focal points for Thursday.

Wednesday Overview

The EUR/USD gained 0.74% on Wednesday. Following a 0.27% gain on Tuesday, the EUR/USD ended the day at $1.08739. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.07730 before rising to a high of $1.08966.

ECB Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference in the Spotlight

On Thursday, the ECB will deliver its final interest rate decision and press conference for 2023. Recent economic indicators support a more dovish interest rate outlook. However, uncertainty remains about the timing of the first ECB rate cut. Market expectations of a first ECB rate cut range from Q1 to the end of Q2 2023.

Barring a surprise ECB interest rate decision, the ECB press conference will be the focal point. Economic and inflation forecasts and forward guidance on the timing of interest rate cuts need consideration. Suggestions of a Q1 2024 interest rate cut would be on the dovish side.

There are no euro area economic indicators for investors to consider on Thursday.

US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims to Play Second Fiddle to the ECB

On Thursday, US retail sales and jobless claims data will draw investor interest. An unexpected rise in retail sales and steady jobless claims would support bets on a soft landing. However, a spike in retail sales could test market bets on the timing of the first Fed rate cut.

Tight labor market conditions would support wage growth and disposable income. An upward trend in consumer spending would fuel demand-driven inflation and the need for a hawkish Fed rate path. A hawkish rate path would affect borrowing costs and disposable income. Downward trends in disposable income would impact consumer spending and dampen demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast retail sales to fall by 0.1% in November after declining by 0.1% in October. Also, economists expect initial jobless claims to remain unchanged at 220k in the week ending December 9.

The US economic indicators need consideration. However, the stats will likely play second fiddle to the ECB press conference, which starts 15 minutes after the reports.

Short-Term Forecast:

Near-term trends for the EUR/USD will hinge on the ECB forecasts and forward guidance on interest rates. A gloomy economic outlook and suggestions of a Q1 2024 ECB rate cut could impact buyer appetite for the EUR/USD.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD break above the $1.09294 resistance level would support a move toward the $1.10 handle.

The ECB and US retail sales are focal points on Thursday.

However, a EUR/USD drop below the $1.0850 handle would bring the $1.07838 support level and the 50-day EMA into play. Buying pressure could intensify at $1.07830. The 50-day EMA is confluent with the $1.07838 support level.

The 14-period Daily RSI, 59.96, suggests a EUR/USD move to the $1.10 handle before entering overbought territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 141223 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD held above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, with the EMAs reaffirming bullish price signals.

A EUR/USD break above the $1.09294 resistance level would bring the $1.10 handle into play.

However, a fall through the $1.08500 handle would give the bears a run at the 50-day and 200-day EMAs.

The 14-period RSI on the 4-hour chart, 74.47, shows the EUR/USD in overbought territory. Selling pressure could intensify at the $1.09294 resistance level.

EURUSD 141223 4 Hourly Chart

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.