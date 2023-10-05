EUR/USD Forecast: Analyzing German Trade Data Amid Recession Fears

FXEmpire.com -

The EUR/USD gained 0.38% on Wednesday, reversing a 0.10% loss from Tuesday.

German trade data in focus: concerns remain over a prolonged economic recession.

US jobless claims and Fed speeches will influence market expectations on Fed monetary policy.

Wednesday Overview

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD gained 0.38%. Reversing a 0.10% loss from Tuesday, the EUR/USD ended the day at $1.05036. The EUR/USD fell to a low of $1.04513 before reaching a high of $1.05085.

German Economy and ECB Commentary to Move the Dial

The German economy will be in the spotlight again on Thursday. German trade data will garner investor interest amidst concerns of a prolonged economic recession. Economists forecast the trade surplus to narrow from €15.9 billion to €15.0 billion in August.

A more marked decline in exports than forecasts will likely weigh on the EUR/USD. Economists predict German exports to decline by 0.4% (July: -0.9%). The German trade-to-GDP ratio sat above 90% in June 2023. A narrowing in the trade surplus would align with the expectations of a German recession.

Beyond the economic indicators, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane is on the calendar to speak on Thursday. On Tuesday, Lane discussed wage growth and service sector influences on inflation. Lane highlighted the need for more progress on curbing wage growth to tame inflation, which could take time.

Clues on monetary policy goals will influence buyer appetite for the EUR.

US Initial Jobless Claims and Fed Speeches in Focus

The US labor market will be under scrutiny again on Thursday. After the weaker-than-expected ADP Nonfarm Report, initial jobless claims will garner investor interest. An unexpected spike in claims may ease bets on a hawkish Fed rate path and raise fears of a weak US Jobs Report. Economists forecast initial jobless claims to increase from 204k to 210k.

Deteriorating labor market conditions could dampen wage growth and consumer spending. A pullback in consumer spending would ease demand-driven inflationary pressures and the need for a hawkish Fed rate path.

Beyond the numbers, FOMC members Thomas Barkin, Michael Barr, Mary Daly, and Loretta Mester are on the calendar to speak today. FOMC voting member Michael Barr may impact Fed policy bets more.

Short-Term Forecast:

US monetary policy divergence remains tilted in favor of the US dollar despite the recent US ADP and ISM figures. However, a disappointing US jobs report could narrow bets on a hawkish Fed rate path and offer EUR/USD price support.

EUR/USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The EUR/USD sat below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bearish price signals.

A EUR/USD breakout from the $1.05230 support level would support a run at the Monday high of $1.05918. A widening German trade surplus, stemming from rising exports and a spike in US jobless claims data, will likely drive demand for the EUR.

However, a modest increase in US jobless claims and hawkish Fed comments would pressure the EUR/USD. A break below the 1.05230 support level would bring the $1.03922 support level into play.

The 14-period Daily RSI at 36.66 supports a EUR/USD fall below $1.05230 support level before entering oversold territory.

4-Hour Chart

EURUSD 051023 Daily Chart

The EUR/USD remains below the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming the bearish price signals. A EUR/USD break above the 50-day EMA would give the bulls a run at the Monday high of $1.05918.

However, a drop below the $1.05230 support level would support a move toward the 1.03922 support level.

The 14-period 4-Hourly RSI at 52.51 supports a EUR/USD break above the 50-day EMA and a return to $1.06 before entering overbought territory.

EURUSD 051023 4 Hourly Chart

