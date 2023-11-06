EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Shows Hesitation at 200-Day EMA Early on Monday

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 07.11.23

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

I think the next couple of days could be very important for the euro because we are at a major technical influx area. When you look at the chart, you can see the 200-Day EMA is in this area, while the top of the bearish flag sits here as well. Furthermore, the area right around 1.0750 has been important a couple of times in the past, so all sense is up for a huge technical fight. At this point, I think anything can happen over the next couple of days, but the market still has to prove its bullish behavior despite the fact that it went screaming higher late in the week.

With Powell speaking this week, there’s a possibility that he may say something to smack Wall Street back into reality, and if that’s the case, yields will pop back up in the air. With this being the case, I think there’s a high probability of a little bit of a pullback. Whether or not that pullback ends up being something big remains to be seen, but clearly, we are in an area where you don’t want to chase the trade. If you have already gotten long of the euro, congratulations. However, you are starting to get to the point where the fight is real, and therefore the easy money may have already been made.

All that being said, if we include a 1.08 level, then I think that changes the entire outlook of the market. I think we are at a major inflection point and therefore it’s best to let the market decide what it wants to do before trying to put money to work. As Jesse Livermore once said, “We get paid to wait.” I think this is very prudent advice at the moment, as if this is some type of trend change, you obviously have plenty of time to be involved. On the other hand, if you try to “front run the move”, I have found over time that most of the time you get it wrong or at the very least get shaken out of the position. A little bit of patience is going to go a long way here.

