EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Rallies Waiting for CPI

The euro has rallied a bit early on Tuesday as it is testing the crucial 200-Day EMA. All things being equal, the market looks as if it is trying to break out, but it is not until we break out above the Monday candlestick of lastly, the shooting star that pierced the 200-Day EMA, that I would be interested in being a buyer. In the meantime, it looks like the market is more likely than not going to continue to be very noisy, and I think that ends up being the way we move forward. If we turn around and break down below the 50-Day EMA, that would reiterate the idea of bouncing around in the bearish flag.

Bond yields in the United States continue to be a major driver where we go, and of course as we have seen bond rates rising in the United States, that has a positive effect on the US dollar as money tends to go where it is treated best. At this point, it will be interesting to see how this plays out but I do think that we get a little bit of noisy behavior in this area, which is quite typical when you are dancing around between the 50-Day EMA and the 200-Day EMA indicators.

If we were to break down below the 50-Day EMA, it opens up a move down to the 1.06 level, possibly the uptrend line that is the bottom of the bearish flag, which of course will challenge quite a bit of support that we have seen come into the market multiple times. Breaking down below there then opens up a move down to the 1.05 level, which of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure. Anything below there opens up a flush lower, and a lot of US dollar buying, probably not just here but I suspect against most currencies.

If we do rally from here and break above that shooting star from last week, then it suggests that we could go looking to the 1.09 level. While I don’t think that is going to be an easy move to make, it is one worth paying attention to if we do break out.

