EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Rallies Again

EUR/USD Forecast Video for 22-12-2023

FXEmpire.com -

Euro vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The euro rallied a bit during the trading session on Thursday as it looks like we are trying to get to the 1.10 level above. That is a major resistance barrier and of course a large, round, psychologically significant figure. If we were to break above that, then it would obviously be a very bullish sign, opening up a move to the 1.1250 level above. That is an area that has been important on longer-term charts, so therefore I think it would attract a lot of attention if we got anywhere near it. With that being the case, I like the idea of buying this market on a breakout above the 1.10 level, but I also recognize that it’s going to take some effort to get above that region. If and when we do, that is a very positive sign for the euro going forward.

All things being equal, this is a situation where I think we continue to pay close attention to the interest rate differential, as the Federal Reserve has started to hint that they were going to cut rates next year, which of course is going to be very negative. With that being said, the market is likely to continue to see plenty of value hunters every time it dips, especially with the idea that the ECB is willing to stay tight for longer. This is interesting, considering that Europe has plenty of inflation, but at the same time we are seeing recessionary headwinds in that part of the world.

The size of the candlestick for Thursday is somewhat impressive, but it’s not overwhelming. Furthermore, we have to worry about liquidity as we head into the holidays, so I would only read so much into it. Ultimately, I don’t have any interest in shorting this pair because it looks like the US dollar is going to take it on the chin against almost all currencies. With that being the case, I just don’t have any interest in buying the US dollar at the moment unless of course there is a serious shift in the bond markets or some type of major negativity out there when it comes to geopolitics or the economy.

